THIS Ratan Tata-owned company sets up India' first overseas defence manufacturing unit

While India is heavily dependent on foreign companies for the procurement of arms and ammunition, a Tata group company has established a manufacturing plant for armoured vehicles in Morocco. India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the Casablanca-based manufacturing unit in the presence of Morocco’s Minister Delegate for National Defence Abdeltif Loudyi. Tata Group's Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) has established a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Berrechid to produce the Wheeled Armored Platform.

TASL-DRDO project in Morocco

With this, it became the first overseas defence manufacturing facility established by a private Indian company. The advanced combat vehicles will be made in partnership with Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The TASL plant is spread across 20,000 square metres. It is the largest defence manufacturing site in Morocco. It will produce and deliver the WhAP 8x8 to the Moroccan government. The first vehicle is expected to be delivered next month.

First Indian overseas defence plant

Sukaran Singh, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director of Tata Advanced Systems Limited, said in a statement, "As the first overseas manufacturing facility by a private Indian defence OEM, it also marks our strategic initiative to begin offering designed-in-India Defence technology systems to friendly countries overseas."He added, "Today’s Defence factory inauguration near Casablanca in Morocco marks a new chapter in the India–Morocco industrial partnership, and Tata Advanced Systems is proud to be part of this milestone."

Strength meets versatility. Designed to perform. Tested to endure.



What is Wheeled Armoured Platform?

The TASL-manufactured Wheeled Armoured Platform will have a high-power engine with independent suspension and central tyre inflation, enabling it to work in the toughest and most rugged terrains. It will be equipped with a survivable monocoque hull with scalable ballistic and mine protection. The vehicle will remain unscathed even after crossing over a landmine. It will have the option for remote or manned weapon stations, ATGM capability, and amphibious use.