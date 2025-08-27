THIS Ratan Tata firm will set up AI unit, how will it change Tata Group business? Know in detail

This Ratan Tata company will set up a new unit dedicated to artificial intelligence (AI) and services transformation. The Tata Group firm announced this decision days after it announced it would lay off 12,000 of its employees for workforce realignment with AI.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced that it has set up a new unit dedicated to artificial intelligence (AI) and services transformation.Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer Aarthi Subramanian informed the employees in an internal memo. The Ratan Tata company has announced this decision days after it announced to lay off 12,000 of its employees for workforce realignment with AI. She told the employees that Amit Kapur will lead the new AI and Services Transformation unit. He will take on the position of chief AI and services transformation officer effective September 1.

TCS to set up AI unit

Aarthi Subramanian wrote in her email to TCS employees, "This unit will integrate all our existing teams and capabilities in AI and work closely with all other horizontal service units, as well as industry business groups, to scale our impact in this area and enable benefit realisation at scale for our clients." The new unit will deepen the AI domain expertise, build new partnership ecosystems, and work for rapid innovation in engineering and operations.

TCS Layoff

TCS will also leverage its global network of Pace Ports to bring AI-powered technology services closer to customers. As announced earlier, the Tata Group company will release about 2% of its global workforce, primarily in middle and senior grades.The TCS has also claimed that there will be no impact on client service delivery. The company assured that the employees affected will be offered benefits, outplacement, counselling, and transition support.