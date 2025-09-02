THIS Ratan Tata company to launch year's biggest IPO, issue size will be..., Tata Group firm will use money to...

If reports are to be believed, the size of the proposed IPO of the Tata Group company may be around Rs 17,200 crore, making it the largest IPO of the year. Promoter Tata Sons is most likely to offload shares.

Ratan Tata's company of repute, Tata Capital, has wrapped up its roadshow in major share market hubs. It is now poised to issue the biggest Initial Public Offering (IPO) of the year this month. It is expected to peg its market value at about $18 billion or Rs 17,200 crore. Tata Capital launched its roadshow last month, and its topmost executives met investors across capital market hubs, including Hong Kong, Singapore, London, New York, and major Indian cities.

If reports are to be believed, the size of the proposed IPO may be around Rs 17,200 crore, making it the largest IPO of the year. According to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) filed on August 4, the Ratan Tata company will also issue up to 21 crore equity shares along with an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 26.58 crore shares, aggregating to 47.58 crore shares. Tata Capital's promoter, Tata Sons is most likely to offload up to 23 crore shares, while the International Finance Corporation may divest up to 3.58 crore shares under the OFS component. At present, Tata Sons owns 88.6% of Tata Capital, while the IFC holds 1.8%.

The Tata Group company will use the money collected from the IPO to augment Tier-I capital and fuel lending growth. The Tata Capital IPO will be the largest public issue in India's financial sector. It will also be the Tata Group's second public listing in recent years, following the debut of Tata Technologies in November 2023.

