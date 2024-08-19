Twitter
This person owns India’s most expensive car, not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani, it’s worth Rs…

The most expensive car in India is currently the Bentley Mulsanne EWB Centenary Edition, which costs around Rs 14.5 crore.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Aug 19, 2024, 09:26 PM IST

This person owns India’s most expensive car, not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani, it’s worth Rs…
Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, and Gautam Adani are renowned figures in the business world, amassing immense wealth and influence. These tycoons are not only prominent in India but also globally recognised for their successful ventures and strategic investments. Despite their opulent lifestyles and ownership of valuable assets, it may come as a surprise that none of them possess India's most expensive car.

The most expensive car in India is currently the Bentley Mulsanne EWB Centenary Edition, which costs around Rs 14.5 crore. The car is owned V.S. Reddy, the managing director of British Biologicals. 

Speaking about the Bentley Mulsanne, it is powered by a 6.75-litre V8 engine that generates 506 bhp and 1,020 Nm of torque. Reddy bought the country's most expensive car in Bengaluru.

This car is a super luxury sedan that garners admiration due to its remarkable features and refined demeanor. Its luxurious elements feature a 21-inch polished radiance alloy wheels and it’s lambswool carpets make it a standout choice. The appeal of this car isn't just in its price but also in its limited availability.

Who is V.S. Reddy?

V.S. Reddy is a prominent name in the Indian nutraceuticals industry. His company, British Biologicals, is one of the largest medical nutrition manufacturing companies in India. Apart from being a successful entrepreneur, Reddy is also an automobile enthusiast. He added Bentley to his luxurious car collection, which makes him different from other eminent business tycoons like Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani.

Meanwhile, many other billionaires in India also own expensive cars. Mukesh Ambani's luxury car collection expands with his wife Nita Ambani's customised pink Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII worth Rs 12 crore.

Gautam Adani is the proud owner of lavish cars like the Rolls Royce Ghost, but these are priced lower as compared to the cost of a Bentley Mulsanne.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
