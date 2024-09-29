This person earns over Rs 830000000 in a day, Not Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Zuckerberg, Bezos

In a world where wealth is often measured in billions, one name stands out for its staggering daily earnings that surpass even the most familiar billionaires. Imagine earning Rs 83,02,60,301 (approximately $10 million) in a single day. Sounds unbelievable? Meet Elon Musk, the tech mogul whose financial feats leave even the richest of the rich in shock.

Musk, the CEO of Tesla and owner of SpaceX, has mastered the art of generating immense wealth through innovation and entrepreneurship. On average, he rakes in around Rs 83,02,60,301 per day—an astonishing figure based on a calculation of Rs 5,76,569 per minute and Rs 3,45,94,179 per hour. His wealth, as of August 2024, is estimated at a jaw-dropping Rs 2,06,78,48 crore, placing him among the top wealthiest individuals globally.

Most of Musk's fortune is tied to his stakes in various companies, primarily Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink, and The Boring Company. His earnings are largely derived from stock holdings, making him vulnerable to fluctuations in the market. For instance, in November 2020, Tesla stock made up about 75% of his wealth. However, by December 2022, this proportion fell to roughly 37% due to a significant drop in Tesla's stock price.

The journey of Musk's wealth is a rollercoaster ride. In 2020, Tesla’s stock soared as the company ramped up production and profitability. Yet, by 2022, Musk experienced a historic setback, becoming the first person to lose Rs 1,67,43,71 crore in net worth within just 13 months. Despite this dramatic dip, 2023 marked a triumphant rebound as Musk's net worth surged to Rs 2,26,04,00 crore, largely driven by the recovery of Tesla's stock and a revival of the global economy.