This Mukesh Ambani and Google-backed company has delayed salary of its employees, here's why

Online grocery delivery app Dunzo has reportedly deferred 50% salaries of its employees. It is to be noted that Dunzo is backed by Google and Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Retail. Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani is leading Reliance Retail. According to reports, the delay in salary would mostly affect those who are in managerial positions and above. Some reports claimed that Dunzo is also likely to fire some employees as it is facing crisis of funds.

“All employees manager grade and above have only received 50 per cent of the salary of June. Rest, the company says they will pay it later,” an insider was quoted as saying by India Today. Another employee added, “We were informed that we would get the rest of the salary between July 15th to 25th. There are rumours of restructuring amid a cash crunch.” ET reported that plans are afoot to cut more jobs at Dunzo and talks over this are already going on between the key investors and Dunzo.

It may be recalled that Dunzo succeeded in securing USD 75 million funding round in April with investments from Reliance Retail and Google. Few days after securing the funds, Dunzo sacked 30 percent of its employees which was about 300 employees.

After the layoffs, Duzno adopted a change in its business model and announced to shut down half of its dark stores in India. Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Retail has 25.8 percent stake in Dunzo and it is the largest investor in the company. Google, on the other hand, holds around 20% stake in the firm.