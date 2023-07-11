This Mukesh Ambani and Google-backed company has delayed salary of its employees, here's why

Headlines

This superstar holds unwanted record of not winning a single Filmfare Award for Best Actor, after getting 10 nominations

Soulmate Sketch Master Wang Reviews (Jimmy Fallon) Should You Buy Accurate Soulmate Drawing and Reading? Reddit Report!.

Satyaprem Ki Katha box office collection: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani film crosses Rs 100 crore worldwide, declared hit

With GST being linked to ED, traders paying tax could also be arrested: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt says she’s missing her father, Mahesh Bhatt, for the first time

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This superstar holds unwanted record of not winning a single Filmfare Award for Best Actor, after getting 10 nominations

Soulmate Sketch Master Wang Reviews (Jimmy Fallon) Should You Buy Accurate Soulmate Drawing and Reading? Reddit Report!.

Satyaprem Ki Katha box office collection: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani film crosses Rs 100 crore worldwide, declared hit

Diabetes tips: 8 low calorie salads to control blood sugar

Super expensive things owned by Mukesh Ambani's 'badi bahu' Shloka Mehta

7 Bollywood films starring Shah Rukh Khan as bad guy 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan take auto rickshaw ride, dance to dhol beats at Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer launch

'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'

5 times Malaika Arora was trolled for her 'duck-like' walk

Big blow to Khalistanis in Australia after PM Modi’s visit, ‘Sikhs For Justice’ event cancelled

BJP’s defeat in Karnataka is also a defeat of capitalism: Tejashwi Yadav

DNA: In-depth analysis of Dorsey's leftist ideology

This superstar holds unwanted record of not winning a single Filmfare Award for Best Actor, after getting 10 nominations

Satyaprem Ki Katha box office collection: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani film crosses Rs 100 crore worldwide, declared hit

World's richest film director is worth Rs 60,000 crore, made only six films, it's not Spielberg, Nolan, or James Cameron

Homebusiness

business

This Mukesh Ambani and Google-backed company has delayed salary of its employees, here's why

It may be recalled that online grocery delivery app Dunzo succeeded in securing USD 75 million funding round in April with investments from Reliance Retail and Google.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 12:10 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Online grocery delivery app Dunzo has reportedly deferred 50% salaries of its employees. It is to be noted that Dunzo is backed by Google and Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Retail. Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani is leading Reliance Retail. According to reports, the delay in salary would mostly affect those who are in managerial positions and above. Some reports claimed that Dunzo is also likely to fire some employees as it is facing crisis of funds.

“All employees manager grade and above have only received 50 per cent of the salary of June. Rest, the company says they will pay it later,” an insider was quoted as saying by India Today. Another employee added, “We were informed that we would get the rest of the salary between July 15th to 25th. There are rumours of restructuring amid a cash crunch.” ET reported that plans are afoot to cut more jobs at Dunzo and talks over this are already going on between the key investors and Dunzo.

It may be recalled that Dunzo succeeded in securing USD 75 million funding round in April with investments from Reliance Retail and Google. Few days after securing the funds, Dunzo sacked 30 percent of its employees which was about 300 employees.

After the layoffs, Duzno adopted a change in its business model and announced to shut down half of its dark stores in India. Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Retail has 25.8 percent stake in Dunzo and it is the largest investor in the company. Google, on the other hand, holds around 20% stake in the firm.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Why did Centre scrap Article 370 in Jammu-Kashmir? What has changed in J-K, Ladakh since Centre’s move?

Mission Impossible 7 actress Hayley Atwell opens up on relationship rumours with Tom Cruise: 'It feels a little dirty'

Jawan prevue: Shah Rukh Khan's villainous avatar, bald look, Deepika Padukone's cameo steal the show in Atlee's actioner

'One who is insecure cannot...': Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde takes a dig at Uddhav Thackeray

Woman's attempt to steal peacock's eggs ends with lesson from father peacock, video goes viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan take auto rickshaw ride, dance to dhol beats at Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer launch

'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'

5 times Malaika Arora was trolled for her 'duck-like' walk

In Pics: Nysa Devgan attends Beyonce's London concert with Orhan Awatramani, Kanika Kapoor, and friends

Nia Sharma flaunts her hourglass figure in sexy striped bodycon dress, see viral photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE