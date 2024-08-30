Twitter
This member of Ambani family member owns maximim stake in Reliance, not Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha, Akash, Anant

Her estimated net worth, while not officially disclosed, is rumored to be around Rs 18,000 crore, further solidifying her position within the business empire. Kokilaben’s contributions to the family extend beyond business

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Aug 30, 2024, 05:57 AM IST

This member of Ambani family member owns maximim stake in Reliance, not Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha, Akash, Anant
Ambani Family
While Mukesh Ambani, the towering figure of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and the wealthiest person in India, commands the company with a 0.12% stake, the true power lies elsewhere within the Ambani family. Most would assume that his wife, Nita Ambani, or their children—Akash, Isha, and Anant—might hold the largest share. Each of them, like Mukesh, also owns a 0.12% stake in the company, holding 80.52 lakh shares.

But the quiet force who holds the maximum stake in RIL is none other than Kokilaben Ambani, the matriarch of the Ambani family and wife of the legendary Dhirubhai Ambani. Kokilaben owns a remarkable 1.57 crore shares, translating to a 0.24% stake in the company—double that of any other family member. 

Though she keeps a low profile and is not involved in the daily operations of RIL, Kokilaben’s influence and legacy are undeniable. Her estimated net worth, while not officially disclosed, is rumored to be around Rs 18,000 crore, further solidifying her position within the business empire. Kokilaben’s contributions to the family extend beyond business; she is seen as the pillar of strength and resilience, holding the family together through decades of triumphs and challenges.

As RIL continues to grow, it is the unseen hands like Kokilaben that quietly steer the ship from behind the scenes. In a family where wealth and power are closely watched, Kokilaben Ambani’s significant shareholding stands as a testament to her enduring influence within one of India’s most iconic families.

