Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

This MBA grad, a friend of actress Juhi Chawla, is India's fifth richest woman, her massive net worth and business is...

The five richest women in India are Savitri Jindal, Rohiqa Cyrus Mistry, Rekha Jhunjhunwala, Vinod Rai Gupta and Leena Tewari, according to Forbes list.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 12:45 PM IST

This MBA grad, a friend of actress Juhi Chawla, is India's fifth richest woman, her massive net worth and business is...
This MBA grad, a friend of actress Juhi Chawla, is India's fifth richest woman, her massive net worth and business is...

Forbes released its annual billionaires' lists for 2023 on April 4 and according to the latest list of Forbes, Reliance’s chairman Mukesh Ambani is the richest person in India as well as Asia.

The five richest women in India are Savitri Jindal, Rohiqa Cyrus Mistry, Rekha Jhunjhunwala, Vinod Rai Gupta and Leena Tewari, according to Forbes list.

The new list of Forbes also contains the name of 16 new billionaires into India’s billionaire list for 2023, out of which three are women.

Who is Leena Tiwari?

Leena Tewari or Leena Gandhi Tewari is a ‘media-shy’ businesswoman who is the heir to a massive pharma fortune. Leena Tewari is the chairperson USV India and her current net worth is USD 3.4 billion (around Rs 30,000 crore).

Leena Tewari’s pharma company is among the top five in India in the segments of cardiovascular and diabetic medicines. Her pharma company is also in the business of making active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), injectables and biosimilar drugs. The anti-diabetic formulation of USV called Glycoment is among the top 3 in the domestic industry.

According to Fortune, Leena Tewari prefers to remain away from limelight but is a philanthropist.

Leena Tewari likes to travel and is a ‘book worm’. Leena Tewari has completed her BCom from University of Mumbai and has done MBA from Boston University.

She is married to Prashant Tewari, who is the MD of USV and runs the company. Prashant Tewari has studied engineering from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and Cornell University in US. They have a daughter named Aneesha Gandhi Tewari.

Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla is a friend of Leena Tewari and she had once posted a picture of herself in an outfit ready to attend the birthday party of the billionaire businesswoman.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Aashka Goradia, TV actress-turned entrepreneur who is founder of fastest 100 crore Indian beauty brand
In pics: Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor, Rani Mukerji attend Laksshya Kapoor's 7th birthday bash
Allu Arjun, Sania Mirza, Kanika Kapoor attend Upsana Konidela and Ram Charan's baby shower; see inside pics
Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha make first public appearance after engagement, look at couple's lovable photos
Do you remember chotu Ranbir Kapoor from Tamasha? Here's how handsome he looks now
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Noida: 24-year-old model dies after lighting truss falls on her during fashion show, probe underway
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.