This MBA grad, a friend of actress Juhi Chawla, is India's fifth richest woman, her massive net worth and business is...

Forbes released its annual billionaires' lists for 2023 on April 4 and according to the latest list of Forbes, Reliance’s chairman Mukesh Ambani is the richest person in India as well as Asia.

The five richest women in India are Savitri Jindal, Rohiqa Cyrus Mistry, Rekha Jhunjhunwala, Vinod Rai Gupta and Leena Tewari, according to Forbes list.

The new list of Forbes also contains the name of 16 new billionaires into India’s billionaire list for 2023, out of which three are women.

Who is Leena Tiwari?

Leena Tewari or Leena Gandhi Tewari is a ‘media-shy’ businesswoman who is the heir to a massive pharma fortune. Leena Tewari is the chairperson USV India and her current net worth is USD 3.4 billion (around Rs 30,000 crore).

Leena Tewari’s pharma company is among the top five in India in the segments of cardiovascular and diabetic medicines. Her pharma company is also in the business of making active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), injectables and biosimilar drugs. The anti-diabetic formulation of USV called Glycoment is among the top 3 in the domestic industry.

According to Fortune, Leena Tewari prefers to remain away from limelight but is a philanthropist.

Leena Tewari likes to travel and is a ‘book worm’. Leena Tewari has completed her BCom from University of Mumbai and has done MBA from Boston University.

She is married to Prashant Tewari, who is the MD of USV and runs the company. Prashant Tewari has studied engineering from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and Cornell University in US. They have a daughter named Aneesha Gandhi Tewari.

Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla is a friend of Leena Tewari and she had once posted a picture of herself in an outfit ready to attend the birthday party of the billionaire businesswoman.