This man worked at shoe shop in Mumbai, lived in poverty, then set up a Rs 2065 crore business empire, he is from…

Today, Khadim India is a name that does not need any introduction as Khadim is giving tough competition to Bata, the country's largest shoe company. But there was a lot of struggle behind this success as Khadim founder Satya Prasad Roy Burman converted a small business into a multi-crore business with his hard work. The current market value of Khadim India is around Rs 2065 crore.

The initial days of Satya Prasad Roy Burman, who lived in Kolkata, were full of struggle. One day Satya Prasad left Kolkata and reached Mumbai where he worked for a few days at a shoe shop. In 1965, he returned to Kolkata and bought a small shop of KM Khadim in Chitpur. The foundation of Khadim India business empire was laid from this small shop.

When Burman was selling shoes, he realized that there is a good market for cheap and good shoes and he started working on his idea. Burman’s idea clicked and he became the biggest wholesaler not only in West Bengal but also in the eastern part of India. By 1980, Burman's company started growing at a good pace In those days, Siddhartha Roy Burman, the elder son of Satya Prasad Roy Burman also joined the company.

In 1992, he appointed an advertising agency for his brand and the agency made an advertisement for the company for Rs 3.5 lakh. Burman started with three retail stores in 1993 in Kolkata city and these stores got tremendous response. After this, the company entered the Tamil Nadu market and at present, the company has 853 branded exclusive retail stores in 23 states and one union territory. Khadim has nine sub-brands including British Walkers, Lazard, Cleo, Sharon and Softtouch.

Satya Prasad Roy Burman died on December 7, 2013 at the age of 83, but the company he started has now become a big brand in the country.