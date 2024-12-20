This honor goes to Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan of Hyderabad, whose extraordinary fortune made him a symbol of luxury on a global scale during his era.

In discussions about India's wealthiest individuals, names like Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, and Shiv Nadar frequently come up. Yet, the title of the first billionaire of independent India belongs to a figure outside the business realm—a ruler whose immense wealth and unique lifestyle continue to intrigue historians.

This honor goes to Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan of Hyderabad, whose extraordinary fortune made him a symbol of luxury on a global scale during his era. Mir Osman Ali Khan ruled Hyderabad from 1911 until its integration into independent India in 1948, accumulating unimaginable wealth. He was so affluent that Time magazine named him "The Richest Man in the World" in its February 22, 1937, edition. His riches included gold valued at 100 million pounds, jewels worth 400 million pounds, and ownership of the profitable Golconda diamond mines.

Despite his enormous wealth—estimated at USD 230 billion (around ₹17.47 lakh crore today)—the Nizam was known for his stinginess. It is said that he used a diamond worth ₹100 crore as a paperweight and preferred to wear simple, unadorned clothing. His bedroom was reportedly cleaned just once a year.

The Nizam's hospitality mirrored his frugal nature. Guests, no matter his wealth, were often offered only a single biscuit and a cup of tea. Yet, despite his austere lifestyle, his possessions were lavish: he owned a collection of 50 Rolls-Royce cars, including the famous Silver Ghost Throne Car, and presented Queen Elizabeth II with a necklace featuring 300 diamonds for her wedding. Among his treasured items were legendary gems such as the Koh-i-Noor, Hope Diamond, Darya-e-Nur, Nur-Ul-Ain, Princie, Regent, and Wittelsbach diamonds.