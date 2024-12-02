Mehta was a follower of Arya Samaj, a Hindu reform sect, and was dedicated to social causes.

Nanji Kalidas Mehta (1887–1969), also known as Sheth Nanjibhai, was a pioneering Indian industrialist and philanthropist from Gujarat. Born on 17 November 1887 in Gorana village near Porbandar, he hailed from a Gujarati Lohana Hindu family. At the young age of 13, he ventured to British East Africa, where he built an illustrious business empire and played a key role in industrial and social development.

Mehta founded the Mehta Group, a global conglomerate with interests in industries like sugar, tea, coffee, cement, textiles, and cotton. Among his significant achievements was establishing the Uganda Sugar Factory (now Sugar Corporation of Uganda Limited) in 1924, which boosted the region's sugar industry. He also exported Ugandan cotton to Japan, significantly contributing to the growth of the cotton industry in East Africa. In India, he founded Maharana Mills in Porbandar in 1932 and Saurashtra Cement Limited in 1956, promoting local industrialization and employment.

Mehta was a follower of Arya Samaj, a Hindu reform sect, and was dedicated to social causes. He actively promoted education by founding Arya Samaj-affiliated schools and colleges in East Africa and India. He broke caste barriers by employing members of Scheduled Castes in his industries, despite opposition.

In his personal life, Mehta married twice and had four children, including Mahendra Mehta, who continued his legacy. His grandsons include businessman Jay Mehta and sports car driver Shekhar Mehta.

A contemporary of other prominent Gujarati businessmen in East Africa, like Muljibhai Madhvani, Mehta forged strong friendships with them, leaving a lasting impact on the region's industrial landscape. His legacy endures through the Mehta Group, now managed by his descendants, and his contributions to business, education, and philanthropy. Nanji Kalidas Mehta passed away on 25 August 1969, leaving behind an enduring legacy of entrepreneurship and social reform.

Jay Mehta company is co-owner of KKR and is running the Mehta group which has assets valued at Rs 4171 crore, as reported b GQ.