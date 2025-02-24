What began as a small soda shop in 1907 has grown into a household name, delighting generations with its delicious treats

Vadilal, one of India’s most beloved ice cream brands, has a rich history spanning over a century. What began as a small soda shop in 1907 has grown into a household name, delighting generations with its delicious treats.

The journey of Vadilal started with its founder, Vadilal Gandhi, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Initially, he sold soda, which quickly became popular. However, he soon introduced ice cream, setting the stage for something much bigger. His son, Ranchod Lal Gandhi, took over the business in 1926 and opened Vadilal Soda Fountain, the brand’s first retail outlet. Recognising the growing demand for ice cream, he imported an advanced ice cream-making machine from Germany, ensuring high-quality products. By the time India gained independence, Vadilal had four outlets in Ahmedabad.

Under the leadership of Ranchod Lal Gandhi’s sons, Ramchandra and Laxman Gandhi, Vadilal expanded further during the 1970s, reaching 10 outlets across Gujarat. In the 1990s, the fourth generation—Virendra, Rajesh, and Shailesh Gandhi (sons of Ramchandra Gandhi) and Devanshu Gandhi (son of Laxman Gandhi)—took the brand to new heights.

Vadilal has achieved several milestones, including securing a place in the Limca Book of Records in November 2021 for creating the ‘Largest Ice Cream Sundae.’ This massive dessert included 4,950 liters of ice cream, 125 kg of dry fruits, 255 kg of fresh fruits, and 390 liters of assorted sauces, all assembled in just 60 minutes by 180 people.

Today, Vadilal remains a leading ice cream brand in India and the top-selling Indian ice cream in the United States. Now led by the fifth generation, with Kalpit Gandhi as CFO, Vadilal continues to innovate and grow, proving that dedication and family values create lasting success.