This man used to sell bhujia, then built Rs 8330 crore company, his business is...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet Bigg Boss 18 contestant Rajat Dalal, controversial influencer who was booked for rash driving; he’s popular for…

Chum Darang opens up on apprehensions about doing Salman's Bigg Boss 18: 'It has lot of controversies...' | Exclusive

Karan Johar breaks silence on Vasan Bala's comment on him sending Jigra script to Alia Bhatt: 'If you see...'

IND vs BAN, 1st T20I: Arshdeep Singh, Hardik Pandya star as India beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets, lead series 1-0

Who is Bigg Boss 18's Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga? BJP leader, infamous for his controversial tweets, was arrested when...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet Bigg Boss 18 contestant Rajat Dalal, controversial influencer who was booked for rash driving; he’s popular for…

Meet Bigg Boss 18 contestant Rajat Dalal, controversial influencer who was booked for rash driving; he’s popular for…

Chum Darang opens up on apprehensions about doing Salman's Bigg Boss 18: 'It has lot of controversies...' | Exclusive

Chum Darang opens up on apprehensions about doing Salman's Bigg Boss 18: 'It has lot of controversies...' | Exclusive

Karan Johar breaks silence on Vasan Bala's comment on him sending Jigra script to Alia Bhatt: 'If you see...'

Karan Johar breaks silence on Vasan Bala's comment on him sending Jigra script to Alia Bhatt: 'If you see...'

Why avocado is considered a superfood?

Why avocado is considered a superfood?

Mayank Yadav creates history in IND vs BAN 1st T20I

Mayank Yadav creates history in IND vs BAN 1st T20I

Who is Nyra Banerjee, TV queen ready to rule Bigg Boss 18

Who is Nyra Banerjee, TV queen ready to rule Bigg Boss 18

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sultry, sexy photos

Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sultry, sexy photos

5 stunning images of space captured by NASA's James Webb telescope

5 stunning images of space captured by NASA's James Webb telescope

6 ethnic ensembles from Shraddha Kapoor’s wardrobe that are perfect for festive glam

6 ethnic ensembles from Shraddha Kapoor’s wardrobe that are perfect for festive glam

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Karan Johar breaks silence on Vasan Bala's comment on him sending Jigra script to Alia Bhatt: 'If you see...'

Karan Johar breaks silence on Vasan Bala's comment on him sending Jigra script to Alia Bhatt: 'If you see...'

Shilpa Shirodkar shares her family’s reaction to doing Bigg Boss 18, reveals tips from Namrata, Mahesh Babu | Exclusive

Shilpa Shirodkar shares her family’s reaction to doing Bigg Boss 18, reveals tips from Namrata, Mahesh Babu | Exclusive

Chum Darang opens up on apprehensions about doing Salman's Bigg Boss 18: 'It has lot of controversies...' | Exclusive

Chum Darang opens up on apprehensions about doing Salman's Bigg Boss 18: 'It has lot of controversies...' | Exclusive

HomeBusiness

Business

This man used to sell bhujia, then built Rs 8330 crore company, his business is...

Over time, the family-run business split into three branches, each managed by different parts of the Agarwal family: Haldiram's Bhujiawala (Kolkata), Haldiram's Prabhuji (Kolkata), and Haldiram's (Nagpur and Delhi).

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Oct 06, 2024, 10:01 PM IST

This man used to sell bhujia, then built Rs 8330 crore company, his business is...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Haldiram's is a remarkable story of how a family business, rooted in tradition and innovation, evolved from a modest sweet shop in Bikaner into a global snack powerhouse. Its success stems not only from its global presence but also from its steadfast dedication to quality and authenticity. This commitment has won the loyalty of millions and made Haldiram's a household name both in India and internationally.

Founded in 1937 by Ganga Bishan Agarwal, affectionately known as Haldiram Ji, the brand began as a small confectionery shop in Bikaner, Rajasthan. Initially selling bhujia and traditional Indian snacks, Agarwal's vision and determination laid the groundwork for what would become a snack empire. His sons and grandsons furthered his legacy, expanding the business beyond Bikaner. In the 1980s, Haldiram's grew into a national brand by entering larger markets like Delhi, Nagpur, and Kolkata.

Over time, the family-run business split into three branches, each managed by different parts of the Agarwal family: Haldiram's Bhujiawala (Kolkata), Haldiram's Prabhuji (Kolkata), and Haldiram's (Nagpur and Delhi).

Haldiram's success lies in its blend of traditional recipes and innovative manufacturing techniques. In addition to sweets and bhujia, the brand expanded its product range to include namkeens, papads, and ready-to-eat meals. By the 1990s, Haldiram's had become a dominant force in the Indian market and began exporting its products globally. Today, its offerings are available in over 80 countries, satisfying snack enthusiasts worldwide, including the Indian diaspora.

With a network of manufacturing facilities and a vast distribution system, Haldiram's is a major player in India's snack food industry. While honoring its roots, the company continues to innovate, introducing new products and embracing digital transformation. Its strategic shift towards e-commerce and a strong online presence has allowed Haldiram's to reach an even broader audience, adapting to the digital age.

Currently, Haldiram ranks among India's top food brands, with an estimated annual turnover exceeding $1 billion. The combined net worth of the Agarwal family members connected to the brand amounts to billions, further highlighting the company's monumental success.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Month-long terror by wolves in UP's Bahraich comes to end as villagers kill sixth and final predator while...

Month-long terror by wolves in UP's Bahraich comes to end as villagers kill sixth and final predator while...

AUS vs SL, Women's T20 World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs Sri Lanka match 5

AUS vs SL, Women's T20 World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs Sri Lanka match 5

Malaika Arora, Wamiqa Gabbi stun in glamorous gold sarees for Navratri celebration

Malaika Arora, Wamiqa Gabbi stun in glamorous gold sarees for Navratri celebration

Mukesh Ambani’s first business wasn't Reliance Industries, his journey started with...

Mukesh Ambani’s first business wasn't Reliance Industries, his journey started with...

BIG move by Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata as they are likely to hire in THIS booming sector

BIG move by Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata as they are likely to hire in THIS booming sector

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sultry, sexy photos

Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sultry, sexy photos

5 stunning images of space captured by NASA's James Webb telescope

5 stunning images of space captured by NASA's James Webb telescope

6 ethnic ensembles from Shraddha Kapoor’s wardrobe that are perfect for festive glam

6 ethnic ensembles from Shraddha Kapoor’s wardrobe that are perfect for festive glam

Bigg Boss: Top 5 contestants of all seasons of Salman Khan's show

Bigg Boss: Top 5 contestants of all seasons of Salman Khan's show

Bigg Boss 18 contestants list: Shilpa Shirodkar, Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, Eisha Singh, others to join Salman Khan show

Bigg Boss 18 contestants list: Shilpa Shirodkar, Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, Eisha Singh, others to join Salman Khan show

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement