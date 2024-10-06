This man used to sell bhujia, then built Rs 8330 crore company, his business is...

Over time, the family-run business split into three branches, each managed by different parts of the Agarwal family: Haldiram's Bhujiawala (Kolkata), Haldiram's Prabhuji (Kolkata), and Haldiram's (Nagpur and Delhi).

Haldiram's is a remarkable story of how a family business, rooted in tradition and innovation, evolved from a modest sweet shop in Bikaner into a global snack powerhouse. Its success stems not only from its global presence but also from its steadfast dedication to quality and authenticity. This commitment has won the loyalty of millions and made Haldiram's a household name both in India and internationally.

Founded in 1937 by Ganga Bishan Agarwal, affectionately known as Haldiram Ji, the brand began as a small confectionery shop in Bikaner, Rajasthan. Initially selling bhujia and traditional Indian snacks, Agarwal's vision and determination laid the groundwork for what would become a snack empire. His sons and grandsons furthered his legacy, expanding the business beyond Bikaner. In the 1980s, Haldiram's grew into a national brand by entering larger markets like Delhi, Nagpur, and Kolkata.

Over time, the family-run business split into three branches, each managed by different parts of the Agarwal family: Haldiram's Bhujiawala (Kolkata), Haldiram's Prabhuji (Kolkata), and Haldiram's (Nagpur and Delhi).

Haldiram's success lies in its blend of traditional recipes and innovative manufacturing techniques. In addition to sweets and bhujia, the brand expanded its product range to include namkeens, papads, and ready-to-eat meals. By the 1990s, Haldiram's had become a dominant force in the Indian market and began exporting its products globally. Today, its offerings are available in over 80 countries, satisfying snack enthusiasts worldwide, including the Indian diaspora.

With a network of manufacturing facilities and a vast distribution system, Haldiram's is a major player in India's snack food industry. While honoring its roots, the company continues to innovate, introducing new products and embracing digital transformation. Its strategic shift towards e-commerce and a strong online presence has allowed Haldiram's to reach an even broader audience, adapting to the digital age.

Currently, Haldiram ranks among India's top food brands, with an estimated annual turnover exceeding $1 billion. The combined net worth of the Agarwal family members connected to the brand amounts to billions, further highlighting the company's monumental success.