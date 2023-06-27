This man started by selling spices, built Rs 68,500 crore business empire, one of richest Indians, his net worth is...

Marico Limited founder Harsh Mariwala has transformed a small-scale business into a consumer goods giant through his sharp business acumen and hard work. Harsh Mariwala's entrepreneurial spirit is very inspiring and his rags-to-riches story shows that people who are innovative and can take risks in their lives can make it big under any circumstances.

Harsh Mariwala’s grandfather Vallabhdas Vasanji came to Mumbai from Kutch in 1862. He became a known face due to his pepper business. People started referring Vasanji as 'Mariwala' due to his involvement in the pepper trade, known as 'mari' in Gujarati. In 1948, Harsh Mariwala’s father and three of his brothers established Bombay Oil Industries Limited. In 1975, Charandas launched the consumer products business.

Harsh Mariwala started his career by trading spices but he was destined to do big and in 1990, Harsh Mariwala launched Marico Limited. Harsh Mariwala launched coconut oil brand Parachute, which is now a household name in India.

Later, Harsh Mariwala expanded his business into other segments, including haircare, skincare, and wellness products. Marico Limited is now a leading consumer goods company and it has its business in around 25 countries.

Marico has a collection of brands in various sectors including hair care, male grooming, health foods, skin care, edible oils, and fabric care. Some of the popular brands of Marico Limited are Livon, Set Wet, Saffola, Parachute, Mediker Hair & Care, Nihar, and Revive.

During FY 2021-22, Marico recorded a turnover of about Rs 9500 crore (USD 1.3 billion). Harsh Mariwala’s net worth is around Rs 26,000 crore, according to Forbes. The market capital of Marico Limited is around Rs 68,500 crore.