This man started business at age 60, suffered Rs 15 crore loss, now company’s worth is over Rs 2000 crore, his son is….

Krishnadas Paul who hailed from West Bengal decided to dive into an entrepreneurial journey. He started his own company, named SAJ Food.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Mar 20, 2024, 05:57 AM IST

There are no age limits to follow your passion. The concept of people following their passions at an older age is becoming increasingly popular and inspiring for the world. Usually, when people cross over 50 years of age, they prefer to take retirement from their respective jobs and then lead a peaceful life. But, Krishnadas Paul had different plans.

At the age of 60, Paul decided to dive into an entrepreneurial journey. He started his own company, named SAJ Food. The origin of keeping his company’s name SAJ came from his children. He took these three letters from the first letters of the names of his three children, Sharmistha, Arpan, and Jayeeta. 

Under this company, his main aim was to launch a brand that gives sugar-free biscuits. In such a situation, Bisk Farm was started in the year 2000. However, the journey to turn the company into a multi-crore empire was hard to achieve.

By 2004, Bisk Farms was incurring a loss of Rs 15 crore. His focus then fell on Eastern India, where he successfully launched seven new product varieties filled with different regional flavours. Later, his biscuits became very popular among people living in West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and Odisha.

Over the years, Bisk Farms started giving tough competition to big brands in the market. According to a News18 report, the company gained popularity in Eastern India and it reached number-2 with about 40% share. In 2008, the company's sales reached Rs 200 crore.

Krishnadas Paul passed away in 2020 during the first wave of COVID-19 pandemic. The company he built, which is one of the largest players in the organised biscuit segment in the country, is now being run by his son Arpan Paul who is the executive chairman.

According to Economic Times, SAJ Food closed FY23 with a turnover of Rs 2,100 crore.

