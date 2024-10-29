Today, Vadilal is not only one of India’s largest ice cream brands but has also ventured into processed foods, offering pre-cooked curries, bread, and other vegetarian items.

Many of India’s iconic brands, now household names, started with humble beginnings—and Vadilal Ice Cream is one such inspiring story. The journey began in 1907 when Vadilal Gandhi, the brand’s founder, ran a modest soda shop in Ahmedabad during pre-Independence India.

As his small soda shop grew in popularity across Gujarat, Gandhi innovatively combined soda with ice cream to create ice cream sodas. By 1926, he established Vadilal's first ice cream outlet in India.

The business later passed to his son, Ranchod Lal Gandhi, who expanded operations by importing an ice cream machine from Germany before India’s Independence. In the 1970s, under the guidance of Ranchod Lal’s sons, Ramchandra and Laxman Gandhi, Vadilal grew to ten outlets in Ahmedabad.

Today, Vadilal is not only one of India’s largest ice cream brands but has also ventured into processed foods, offering pre-cooked curries, bread, and other vegetarian items. Kalpit Gandhi, a fifth-generation member of the family, currently serves as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Vadilal, now the best-selling Indian ice cream brand in the United States.

From a small soda shop in 1907, Vadilal has grown into a nationally cherished brand, boasting a market cap of Rs 3,000 crore.