This man sold balloons on street, then built company worth Rs 57383 crore, Virat Kohli is his…

Turning setbacks into successes, K.M. Mammen Mappillai, founder of MRF, braved through his hardships. Unwavering, he managed to build India’s largest tyre manufacturer.

Some individuals face immense challenges in their pursuit of success, yet their unwavering determination propels them to achieve remarkable feats. These individuals embody the essence of hard work, patience, and strategic thinking, which are crucial elements in their journey toward success. Despite not having the initial opportunities handed to them, they exhibit resilience and creativity in creating their paths to success.

Mammen Mappillai's father was the owner of a bank and newspaper, which were unfortunately seized by the royal state of Travancore. When Mammen was pursuing his studies at Madras Christian College, his father got arrested, resulting in a two-year sentence. In the aftermath of his father's unfortunate incident, Mammen started sleeping on the floors of St. Thomas’s Hall. Despite facing tough challenges, Mammen remained steadfast. After graduating, he started making and selling toy balloons on the street.

MRF was established in the year 1946 by Mammen as a small toy balloon unit at Tiruvottiyur, Madras. In 1952, Mammen Mappillai stumbled upon a foreign enterprise supplying trade rubber to a retreading plant in India. This process, known as retreading, revamps old tyres, specifically the area, the tread, that makes contact directly with the roads. Inspired from the process, Mammen Mappillai thought of emulating this in the country as well.

Mammen Mappillai took a bold risk by investing his entire earnings from his balloon-selling business into a new venture. Remarkably, at the time, MRF was the only Indian firm manufacturing tread rubber while all other companies in the sector were foreign. MRF's success story began to unfold within just four years as it seized 50% of the market share, causing many international companies to withdraw from India. With an unswerving spirit, Mammen then dived into the tyre manufacturing industry.

According to a Zee News report, In 1961, his tyre factory was inaugurated by then Prime Minister – Pandit Nehru, and the company also launched its IPO and debuted in the Indian stock markets in the same year.

Over the years, MRF has celebrated a plethora of achievements. In 1992, Mammen Mapillai received the prestigious Padma Shri award for his significant contribution to the industry. K.M. Mammen Mappillai passed away in 2003. However, his legacy continues to thrive through the successful conglomerate he left behind.

At present, MRF boasts a whopping market capitalisation of Rs 573.83 billion. Moreover, India’s star cricketer Virat Kohli has been a longstanding brand ambassador for MRF Tyres.

