Tata companies operate independently, each managed by its own board of directors. As of March 31, 2024, the 26 publicly listed Tata enterprises collectively held a market capitalization exceeding USD 365 billion.

Established in 1868, Tata Group is one of India's largest multinational conglomerates, boasting a diverse portfolio of products and services across more than 150 countries. The group operates in various sectors, including hotels, power, information technology, airlines, consumer goods, and automobiles.

Ratan Tata, who stepped down as Chairman of Tata Sons in 2017, remains a significant presence in Indian business and philanthropy. Despite being advanced in age, he is actively involved in numerous charitable initiatives through the Tata Trusts. He was succeeded by Natarajan Chandrasekaran.

Natarajan Chandrasekaran, commonly known as N Chandrasekaran, was born into a farming family in Mohanur, Tamil Nadu, on June 2, 1963. He began his career at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) as an intern in 1987. Due to his hard work and expertise, he was promoted to Chief Operating Officer (COO) in September 2007.

N Chandrasekaran served as the CEO of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) from 2009 to 2017, after which he took on the role of chairman of Tata Sons. He is the first chairman of Tata Sons who is not a member of the Tata family, overseeing over 100 Tata companies, including Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Tata Power, and Indian Hotels.

N Chandrasekaran resides in a luxurious duplex flat valued at Rs 98 crore, located near Antilia, the opulent home of Mukesh Ambani and his family in Mumbai.

