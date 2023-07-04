Meet owner of world’s largest private residence, he’s an Indian, not Mukesh Ambani, Lakshmi Mittal, Ratan Tata, Adani

This man owns world’s largest private residence, he’s an Indian, not Mukesh Ambani, Laskhsmi Mittal, Ratan Tata, Adani

Laxmi Vilas Palace, which is owned by the Gaekwads of Baroda, is the largest private residence in the world. Notably, Laxmi Vilas Palace is four times bigger than Buckingham Palace, which is the residence of England royals.

Laxmi Vilas Palace is the residence of the royal family of Baroda, which is headed by HRH Samarjitsinh Gaekwad. The owner of Laxmi Vilas Palace is HRH Samarjitsinh Gaekwad, who is married to Radhikaraje Gaekwad. Laxmi Vilas Palace is spread over an acre of over 500 acres.

Who is HRH Samarjitsinh Gaekwad, the owner of Laxmi Vilas Palace?

Born on April 25, 1967, Samarjitsinh Ranjitsinh Gaekwad is a former first-class cricketer. Samarjitsinh Gaekwad is only son of Ranjitsinh Pratapsinh Gaekwad and Shubhanginiraje. He studied at The Doon School in Dehradun.

Samarjitsinh was crowned Maharaja in May 2012 after the death of his father. The ceremony took place at Laxmi Vilas Palace on 22 June 2012. In 2013, Samarjitsing settled an old inheritance dispute with his uncle Sangramsinh Gaekwad and became the owner of Laxmi Vilas Palace.

Samarjitsinh also controls temples trust that operates 17 temples in Gujarat and in Banaras, Uttar Pradesh.

In 2022, Samarjitsinh got married to Radhikaraje, who is from the royal family of Wankaner State. The couple has two daughters.

Samarjitsinh represented Baroda in the Ranji Trophy and played in six first-class matches as a top-order batsman. He later served as the president of the Baroda Cricket Association. Samarjitsinh is an avid golfer and has a 10-hole golf course and clubhouse at the Laxmi Vilas Palace complex.