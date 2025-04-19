At the young age of 16, Soichiro left home for Tokyo after seeing a job advertisement for a mechanic. Despite being turned down for the mechanic position due to his age, he secured a job sweeping and cleaning a garage.

The idea that starting a business necessitates a huge bank balance or a family connection to business is a common misunderstanding. This was effectively countered by Soichiro Honda, who established an empire with minimal resources. He possessed neither significant wealth nor a privileged family background. Instead, his foundation was built on a dream, self-assurance, and a strong dedication to achievement. He constructed an empire valued at USD 4.43 billion, starting with nothing. Currently, his company's automobiles are widely recognised in numerous countries, including India.

Soichiro Honda, the founder of Honda, which has grown into one of the world's largest automobile companies, had a humble background. His father worked as a bicycle mechanic, and his mother was a weaver.

Who is Soichiro Honda?

Born in 1906, Soichiro Honda began his career as a blacksmith and bicycle repairman. Despite not excelling in academics, he had a strong interest in machinery. Consequently, he left school and studies at the age of 16 to work at his father's shop.

Became sweeper at the age of 16

At the young age of 16, Soichiro left home for Tokyo after seeing a job advertisement for a mechanic. Despite being turned down for the mechanic position due to his age, he secured a job sweeping and cleaning a garage.

Following his cleaning job at the garage, Soichiro continued to learn the mechanics' trade. When a major earthquake in Japan caused most of the company's mechanics to return home, Soichiro was given the opportunity to repair cars.

Soichiro Honda established his first company in 1946

After the destruction of his piston ring factory in Hamamatsu during a World War II air raid, Soichiro Honda established the Honda Technical Research Institute in 1946.

Soichiro later gained recognition for creating a bicycle with a generator engine. The demand for these bicycles grew. In 1949, he renamed his company Honda Motors. Eventually, the bicycle business evolved into motorcycles, with the launch of the lightweight and fuel-efficient Super Cub, which became an instant sensation.

Expansion of Honda business

As Honda's business expanded, the company began to grow internationally. By 1964, Honda motorcycles were a dominant presence in America, with every second bike on the roads being a Honda.

Soichiro Honda introduced the T360 mini truck in 1963. The Civic car followed, gaining popularity in Japan and America. By the 1980s, Honda Motors was among the top car manufacturers worldwide.

Honda's death and company's takeover

In 1991, Soichiro Honda passed away. He opted to entrust the company to a professional, not his children, recognising the need for expert leadership. Today, Honda is a leading global automotive company, valued at USD 40.43 billion.