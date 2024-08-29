This man is called India's steelman, known as 'Mahaguru' of Ratan Tata; even the British bowed in front of him

His passion for sports was evident from his days at Cambridge, where he excelled in cricket, football, and tennis. This passion culminated in him leading India’s first-ever Olympic team as President of the Indian Olympic Council

It all began with a man whose name may not ring as loudly as his achievements. Dorabji Tata, often overshadowed by his father Jamshedji Tata, took the reins of the Tata empire after his father’s passing in 1904. What he accomplished in the years that followed not only fulfilled his father's dreams but also laid the foundation for modern India’s industrial prowess.

Dorabji Tata was born on August 27, 1859, into a family destined to change the face of India. As the eldest son of Jamshedji Tata, he inherited not just a business, but a vision. In 1907, merely three years after assuming leadership of the Tata Group, Dorabji founded Tata Steel—the first steel plant in India, a monumental step in the country's industrialisation. Under his guidance, the group scoured the nation for resources, discovering deposits of iron, manganese, and coal. This relentless pursuit of industrial advancement earned him a knighthood from the British government in 1910.

But Dorabji’s influence extended beyond business. His passion for sports was evident from his days at Cambridge, where he excelled in cricket, football, and tennis. This passion culminated in him leading India’s first-ever Olympic team as President of the Indian Olympic Council. His financial support was crucial for the Indian contingent that participated in the 1924 Paris Olympics, showcasing his commitment to the nation's global presence.

Jamshedpur, now a thriving industrial city, stands as a testament to Dorabji’s dedication to his father’s vision. He transformed this region in Jharkhand into an industrial hub, marking it on the map of India. His contributions weren’t confined to his lifetime. Before his death in 1932, he donated much of his wealth, leading to the establishment of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust—a legacy of philanthropy that continues to impact millions.

Sir Dorabji Tata’s journey ended on June 3, 1932, in Bad Kissingen, Germany, but his impact on India’s industry and sports continues to resonate, quietly cementing his place as the 'Mahaguru' of Indian industry.