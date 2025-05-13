According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, 18 out of the top 20 richest people saw their wealth grow.

After the trade deal between the United States and China on Monday, American stock markets saw a strong rise. This led to a big increase in the net worth of several billionaires, especially in the US. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, 18 out of the top 20 richest people saw their wealth grow.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta (Facebook’s parent company), gained the most. His net worth jumped by $16.1 billion, taking his total wealth to $226 billion. He is now the third-richest person in the world, behind Elon Musk ($359 billion) and Jeff Bezos ($229 billion), according to reports.

Elon Musk’s net worth rose by $14.5 billion, while Jeff Bezos saw a $14.3 billion increase. Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison gained $6.97 billion, pushing his wealth to $181 billion.

However, not everyone gained. Microsoft founder Bill Gates saw a small drop of $35.3 million in his net worth, which now stands at $169 billion. French businessman Bernard Arnault saw a $7.1 billion rise in his wealth.

Other top billionaires like Warren Buffett, Steve Ballmer, Larry Page, and Sergey Brin also saw their fortunes grow due to the stock market rally.

India’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani, also benefited. His net worth increased by $4.42 billion on Monday. The Reliance Industries Chairman now has a total wealth of $103 billion. So far this year, his net worth has gone up by $12.8 billion.

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, saw his net worth grow by $5.31 billion. He is now worth $79.8 billion and ranks 20th among the world’s richest people. His total net worth has risen by $1.05 billion this year.