This Hyderabad man earned over Rs 8,000 crore from one company, he is not the owner, not from IIT, IIM, his salary is…

This Hyderabad man earned over Rs 8,000 crore from one company, he is not the owner, not from IIT, IIM, his salary is…

Mahesh Babu to get Rs 78 crore for Trivikram Srinivas' Guntur Kaaram? Here’s what we know

Bawaal: Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan drop sizzling black-and-white photos

Nothing Phone (2) India sale begins tomorrow, Nothing Phone (1) gets over Rs 36,000 off on Flipkart

This Hyderabad man earned over Rs 8,000 crore from one company, he is not the owner, not from IIT, IIM, his salary is…

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella will always be remembered as the leader who spearheaded Microsoft’s huge investment in OpenAI and its ChatGPT bot.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 12:13 PM IST

Microsoft’s shares are trading at new high due to AI-driven rally and this has pushed Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s payouts from the tech giant to USD 1 billion (around Rs 8000 crore). The total earnings of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella includes all payouts he has received from the company as equity grants, salary, bonuses and dividends. It’s underpinned by the shares of US-based tech behemoth returning over 1,000% since Nadella was appointed as the CEO of Miscrosoft. According to a report published in Bloomberg, Nadella has gifted shares worth USD 20 million over the years, but the names of the beneficiaries are not disclosed. Microsoft spokesperson Frank Shaw said that Nadella’s net worth is not USD billion, reported Money Control.

Satya Nadella will always be remembered as the leader who spearheaded Microsoft’s huge investment in OpenAI and its ChatGPT bot. The timely move by Satya Nadella helped Microsoft race ahead of Alphabet Inc. in the rapidly emerging AI sector. Nadella, who hails from Hyderabad, joined Microsoft in 1992 and has spent a lot of years working on business software and services.

Satya Nadella studied in Hyderabad Public School and completed his engineering from Bengaluru's Manipal Institute of Technology, Karnataka. Satya Nadella has completed masters in computer science from the University of Wisconsin and later earned an MBA degree from the University of Chicago. Satya Nadella's mother was a Sanskrit lecturer. His father, Bukkapuram Nadella Yugandhar, was the 1962 batch IAS officer.

Satya Nadella was appointed as Microsoft CEO in 2014. Before that, he was the executive vice-president of the company's cloud and enterprise group. In FY 2021-2022, Satya Nadella's yearly compensation was USD 54.9 million, which translates into around Rs 450 crore. Satya Nadella's base pay was USD 2.5 million and he earned USD 42.3 million as stock options. Satya Nadella's net worth is Rs 6200 crore. He loves reading poetry and is also a passionate cricketer.

 

 

 

 

