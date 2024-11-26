The business passed on to Vadilal’s son, Ranchod Lal Gandhi, who expanded its horizons by importing an ice cream machine from Germany before Independence.

Many iconic Indian brands have humble origins, and Vadilal Ice Cream is no exception. This is the remarkable story of its founder, Vadilal Gandhi, whose entrepreneurial journey transformed a small venture into a household name.

In 1907, Vadilal Gandhi, born into a middle-class family, started selling soda at a small fountain soda shop in Ahmedabad during pre-Independent India. As his shop gained popularity across Gujarat, he began experimenting by combining soda with ice cream, introducing the concept of ice cream soda. The innovation proved to be a hit, and in 1926, Vadilal established its first dedicated ice cream outlet.

The business passed on to Vadilal’s son, Ranchod Lal Gandhi, who expanded its horizons by importing an ice cream machine from Germany before Independence. Under Ranchod Lal’s leadership, the family business thrived. By the 1970s, Ranchod Lal’s sons, Ramchandra and Laxman Gandhi, had established 10 Vadilal outlets in Ahmedabad, cementing the brand’s presence in Gujarat.

Vadilal didn’t stop at ice cream. The company diversified into processed foods, offering pre-cooked curries, bread, and a variety of vegetarian products. Today, Kalpit Gandhi, a fifth-generation member of the family, serves as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO), steering the company into new territories. Vadilal has also achieved the distinction of being the largest-selling Indian ice cream brand in the United States.

From its modest beginnings as a street-side soda shop in 1907, Vadilal has grown into a trusted name in India’s ice cream and processed food industry. With a current market capitalization of ₹3,000 crore, the brand stands as a testament to the power of innovation, perseverance, and family-driven legacy.