This man began his business at 60, then faced Rs 15 crore loss, his company's now worth Rs...

Krishnadas Paul's entrepreneurial journey at age 60 turned SAJ Food and its brand Bisk Farm into a multi-crore success in the Indian biscuit industry.

There are no age limits when it comes to following your passion. In fact, many people around the world are proving that you can pursue your dreams at any stage of life. Krishnadas Paul is a prime example of this. At an age when most people think about retiring, Paul decided to embark on an entrepreneurial journey. At the age of 60, he started his own company, SAJ Food, with a vision to bring something unique to the market.

The name "SAJ" holds special meaning for Paul, as it represents his three children – Sharmistha, Arpan, and Jayeeta – with the company name being derived from the first letters of their names. Under SAJ Food, Paul’s goal was to introduce sugar-free biscuits to the market, and this led to the creation of the now well-known brand Bisk Farm in the year 2000.

However, the path to success wasn’t easy. By 2004, the company faced significant challenges and was suffering from a Rs 15 crore loss. Not one to give up easily, Paul shifted his focus to Eastern India, a region where he saw potential for growth. He launched seven new product varieties that catered to local tastes and preferences, with regional flavors that quickly gained popularity. His strategic decision paid off, and soon, Bisk Farm biscuits became a household name in states like West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Odisha.

Over time, Bisk Farm started competing with major players in the Indian biscuit market. According to reports, the brand secured a strong position in Eastern India, achieving around a 40% market share and becoming the second-largest player in the region. By 2008, Bisk Farm's sales reached Rs 200 crore, marking a significant milestone for the company. As of March 2023, SAJ Food Products, a Kolkata-based biscuit maker, was projected to close the 2023-24 fiscal year with a revenue of around Rs 2100 crore.

Sadly, Krishnadas Paul passed away in 2020 during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, his legacy lives on. Today, the company he built is being led by his son, Arpan Paul, who serves as the executive chairman. Under his leadership, SAJ Food has continued to grow and evolve, and by the end of FY23, the company reported a turnover of Rs 2,100 crore.

Krishnadas Paul’s journey is an inspiring reminder that age is no barrier to entrepreneurship and success. His determination and vision turned a small idea into a multi-crore empire, leaving behind a lasting legacy in the Indian biscuit industry.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

