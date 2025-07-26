This man becomes world's highest-earning billionaire in 2025, beats Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, Mukesh Ambani is at...

According to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, he earned over USD 70 billion this year alone.

Oracle’s co-founder Larry Ellison has become the world’s top-earning billionaire in 2025, leaving behind tech giants like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg. According to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Ellison earned over USD 70 billion this year alone. With a total net worth of USD 262 billion, he now ranks second on the global billionaires list.

Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Meta, is in second place in terms of earnings. He made USD 40.3 billion this year, pushing his total net worth to USD 248 billion. Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang is third on the earnings list with USD 35.8 billion, driven by the global demand for AI chips. Huang’s total wealth is now USD 150 billion, making him the ninth richest person in the world.

Microsoft’s former CEO Steve Ballmer earned USD 28.5 billion this year, taking his total wealth to USD 175 billion. He is followed by Thomas Peterffy, who earned USD 23.5 billion in 2025 and has a total net worth of USD 99.9 billion. Carlos Slim saw a rise of USD 20.5 billion in his wealth due to his investments in telecommunications and infrastructure.

India’s Mukesh Ambani also made a strong mark this year. While he ranks 16th globally with a net worth of USD 106.9 billion, he also secured a spot among the top 10 earners of the year. His company, Reliance, made large profits from renewable energy and 5G expansion.

This year’s billionaire earnings list is dominated by tech leaders. Ellison’s Oracle made huge gains through cloud computing and AI infrastructure. Meta benefited from its investments in AI and the metaverse. Microsoft, under Ballmer’s legacy, continues to profit from its cloud services and OpenAI partnership.

The list also highlights global business diversity. Françoise Bettencourt Meyers, of L’Oréal, saw massive profits due to high demand for luxury beauty products in Asia.

Overall, 2025 has been a highly profitable year for billionaires in the tech and innovation sectors.