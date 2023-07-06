This man became doctor at 18, cracked UPSC exam at 22, quit job as IAS officer to build Rs 2600 company

Meet this doctor turned IAS turned entreprenuer| Photo: Facebook

Millions of people in India dream to become an IAS officer and crack the UPSC Civil Services exam. Aspirants put in years of single-minded preparation to pass the toughest recruitment exam in the world. While for most, becoming an IAS is the ultimate goal, this man denied to stop there. Roman Saini, now popularly known for co-founding the ed-tech platform 'Unacademy', once served as an IAS officer.

Saini is undoubtedly one of the sharpest minds in the country. He was only 16 years old when he cracked the prestigious AIIMS admissions and booked a seat for himself at the medical college. After completing his MBBS, the 18 years old Roman Saini worked at the National Drug Dependence Treatment Centre (NDDTC) at AIIMS for 6 months.

At 22, Saini embarked upon another challenging quest and cracked the UPSC CSE at the mere age of 22. He served as a district collector in Madhya Pradesh.

He then decided to pursue something else and joined his friend Gaurav Munjal in founding the popular online education platform, Unacademy. The idea behind Unacademy was to provide a platform for UPSC coaching classes that don’t require students to spend lakhs of rupees.

The YouTube channel of engineer-turned-businessman Gaurav Munjal served as the foundation for this commercial empire but one person who also deserves credit for making Unacademy a Rs 26000 crore worth company is the doctor and former IAS officer Roman Saini.