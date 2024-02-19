This man, an Indian, plans to end Amazon, Flipkart monopoly in ecommerce, know how

The rapid expansion of Deepinder Goyal's Zomato into the direct-to-consumer (D2C) market could soon see it offering a wider range of products from various brands. Blinkit, the 10-minute delivery platform of Zomato, is reportedly gearing up to add more brands across new categories, aiming to take on giants like Amazon and Flipkart in the ecommerce arena.

To bolster its D2C presence, Zomato is considering building its own supply chain, according to an Economic Times report. This move would enable the company to directly source branded products and manage inventory, a source familiar with the matter told Economic Times. However, Zomato doesn't intend to own inventory outright. Instead, it plans to oversee the flow of products for D2C brands.

In its pursuit of strengthening its ecommerce capabilities, Zomato has reportedly made attempts to acquire and merge with Shiprocket, an ecommerce enablement firm. Shiprocket currently collaborates with numerous D2C brands.

The report further stated that while negotiations with Shiprocket are ongoing, Zomato has already taken steps to support Blinkit's ecommerce endeavours by leasing warehouses in New Delhi and Mumbai.

Industry experts view Zomato's foray into the D2C market as a strategic move, especially given Blinkit's existing foothold in categories like household goods, small electronics, beauty, and personal care products.

Blinkit has already started selling various items, including flowers, earthen lamps, and other high-value goods on its platform.

With Zomato's potential involvement in directly collaborating with brands and facilitating sales on Blinkit, the company aims to gain greater control over its supply chain, positioning itself for long-term growth in the fast-paced ecommerce landscape.

The developments signify Zomato's ambition to evolve beyond its food delivery roots and establish a presence in the D2C market, challenging established players with its innovative approach.