Twitter
Headlines

Meet Indian ‘genius’ four-month-old baby who has created a world record with her exceptional talent; watch viral video

Get ready for threads of innovation: Bharat Tex 2024 opens its doors on February 26

Chandigarh Mayoral Polls: SC seeks ballot papers, video of counting day for perusal

What is sickle cell anemia? Know its causes, types, symptoms and treatment

This man, an Indian, plans to end Amazon, Flipkart monopoly in ecommerce, know how

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Indian ‘genius’ four-month-old baby who has created a world record with her exceptional talent; watch viral video

Get ready for threads of innovation: Bharat Tex 2024 opens its doors on February 26

What is sickle cell anemia? Know its causes, types, symptoms and treatment

7 Indian origin cricketers who play for other countries

Batters with most runs for SRH in IPL history

Superfoods that relieve stress and anxiety instantly

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

EAM S Jaishankar's ‘Smart’ Reply On India-Russia Relations Leaves Antony Blinken Smiling In Munich

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4 Highlights: Jaiswal, Jadeja Shine As India Beat England By 434 Runs

Watch! IAF's Rafale Roars Through The Sky Of Pokhran | Exercise Vayu Shakti-24

Matthew Perry to be honored at TV awards after academy faces backlash, confirms BAFTA

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

Yodha teaser: Sidharth Malhotra leads rescue mission with Disha Patani, Raashii Khanna, fights hijackers mid-air

HomeBusiness

Business

This man, an Indian, plans to end Amazon, Flipkart monopoly in ecommerce, know how

The developments signify the company's ambition to evolve and establish a presence in the D2C market.

article-main

Shivam Verma

Updated: Feb 19, 2024, 07:41 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The rapid expansion of Deepinder Goyal's Zomato into the direct-to-consumer (D2C) market could soon see it offering a wider range of products from various brands. Blinkit, the 10-minute delivery platform of Zomato, is reportedly gearing up to add more brands across new categories, aiming to take on giants like Amazon and Flipkart in the ecommerce arena.

To bolster its D2C presence, Zomato is considering building its own supply chain, according to an Economic Times report. This move would enable the company to directly source branded products and manage inventory, a source familiar with the matter told Economic Times. However, Zomato doesn't intend to own inventory outright. Instead, it plans to oversee the flow of products for D2C brands.

In its pursuit of strengthening its ecommerce capabilities, Zomato has reportedly made attempts to acquire and merge with Shiprocket, an ecommerce enablement firm. Shiprocket currently collaborates with numerous D2C brands.

The report further stated that while negotiations with Shiprocket are ongoing, Zomato has already taken steps to support Blinkit's ecommerce endeavours by leasing warehouses in New Delhi and Mumbai.

Industry experts view Zomato's foray into the D2C market as a strategic move, especially given Blinkit's existing foothold in categories like household goods, small electronics, beauty, and personal care products. 

Blinkit has already started selling various items, including flowers, earthen lamps, and other high-value goods on its platform.

With Zomato's potential involvement in directly collaborating with brands and facilitating sales on Blinkit, the company aims to gain greater control over its supply chain, positioning itself for long-term growth in the fast-paced ecommerce landscape.

The developments signify Zomato's ambition to evolve beyond its food delivery roots and establish a presence in the D2C market, challenging established players with its innovative approach.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Invalid and false claims': Rajkumar Santoshi granted bail, lawyer says 'prosecution itself has...'

CCI gives clean chit to INSCO in Hindustan National Glass case

Suhani Bhatnagar, who played young Babita Phogat in Aamir Khan’s Dangal, dies at 19

Meet man who once borrowed money for studies, made 500 employees crorepati in his Rs 95000 crore firm, his business is..

Good news for flat buyers in Noida, Greater Noida, registry camps to be set up soon; check details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

5 Bigg Boss contestants who accused show of mental harassment

Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Ranvir Shorey, Abhishek Chaubey, Anurag Kashyap attend Killer Soup screening

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE