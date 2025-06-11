Vijay Malltya's Kingfisher Villa was seized by a consortium of banks led by the State Bank of India to recover dues from him over his alleged Rs 900 crore loan default case.

Vijay Mallya, known as ‘King of Good Times’ was once a fixture in India’s business with his empire revolving around the liquor market, airline business, and other ventures in real estate and sports sponsorship. With the United Breweries Group, he held the dominant position in the Indian liquor market, particularly with the Kingfisher brand. He named his Rs 90 crore worth villa in Goa as ‘Kingfisher’ Villa. But his empire began to significantly diminish after his alleged Rs 9000 crore loan default involving IDBI Bank, among other financial irregularities. The government recovered assets, including the iconic Kingfisher Villa, which was once a symbol of opulence and scandal, now owned by another liquor manufacturer Sachiin Joshi.

Sachiin Joshi, the son of Jagdish Joshi, head of the JMJ Group of Industries, owns Viiking Ventures, which deals in everything from alcohol, notably King’s Beer; to hospitality and wellness. He is now the owner of Kingfisher Villa, which he renamed as ‘King’s’ Mansion. The Villa sprawls 12,350 square feet of built-up space on a three-acre plot, owned by United Breweries Holdings, which was seized by a consortium of banks led by the State Bank of India to recover dues from Mallya. After three failed auctions, Sachiin bought the villa in the fourth attempt for Rs 73.01 crore, just under the reduced reserve price.

Sachiin Joshi first visited the mansion in 2007 and considered it one of the finest properties.. “For months now, I have been asked about my plans for the villa. Today is the day I open the gates to the world. The property has been coronated as the 'King's Mansion' and the future plans have been drawn. We had multiple names to dabble, but then the brand connection from 'Kings Beer' and the inherent grandeur of the property made the choice,” he was quoted as saying to a news publication after acquiring the property

Sachiin Joshi is also an actor besides being a business magnate. he made his Hindi film debut in 2011 with the film Azaan, followed by Mumbai Mirror and Jackpot. He has also worked in many Telugu films, reprising the role of Aditya Roy Kapur in Nee Jathaga Nenundali, the Tollywood version of Aashiqui 2. He was once arrested in 2021 by the Indian Enforcement Directorate on money laundering charges. The businessman-turned-actor is married to former actress Urvashi Sharma.