This IT giant adds over 8000 employees in Q2 even as others cut jobs, not TCS, Wipro, Google, Amazon, it is...

During the second quarter, the company added 8,203 employees, taking its total headcount to 3,31,991 by the end of H1 FY26. The attrition rate eased slightly to 14.3%, compared to 14.4% in the previous quarter.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Oct 17, 2025, 10:25 AM IST

IT giant Infosys has hired 12,000 freshers in the first half of FY26, according to the company’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jayesh Sangharajka. Speaking during the Q2 earnings conference on October 16, Sangharajka said the company is on track to meet its annual target of 20,000 fresh hires.

“At the start of the year, our goal was to hire between 15,000 and 20,000 freshers. So far, we’ve onboarded 12,000, and we’re confident about meeting our annual hiring plan of 20,000,” he said.

Strong Q2 Results: Profit Up 13% YoY

Infosys reported a net profit of ₹7,364 crore for the July–September 2025 quarter (Q2 FY26), marking a 13.2% year-on-year growth. The company’s revenue rose 8.6% YoY to ₹44,490 crore. Operating margins remained stable at around 21%, while Infosys declared an interim dividend of ₹23 per share, a 9.5% increase from last year.

Employee Headcount and Attrition

During the second quarter, Infosys added 8,203 employees, taking its total headcount to 3,31,991 by the end of H1 FY26. The attrition rate eased slightly to 14.3%, compared to 14.4% in the previous quarter.

Hiring Momentum Faster Than HCLTech, TCS

Infosys’ hiring momentum outpaced that of HCLTech, which recruited 7,180 freshers in the first half of FY26. Earlier in July, Infosys CEO Salil Parekh had also confirmed the company’s plan to hire 20,000 new graduates this year.

In contrast, TCS has reduced its workforce by nearly 2%, citing skill gaps and the need to align with rapid tech transformations.

Tech Industry Layoffs in 2025

The year 2025 has been turbulent for the global tech sector, marked by both hiring surges and large-scale layoffs.

Google (Alphabet) laid off around 10,000 employees as part of its AI-driven restructuring.

Amazon cut 18,000 jobs across its cloud, gaming, and Alexa divisions.

Meta (Facebook) eliminated over 5,000 positions under its “Year of Efficiency” strategy.

Microsoft reduced 7,500 jobs, particularly in its LinkedIn and Azure units.

In India, TCS trimmed its workforce by 2%, while Wipro and Tech Mahindra also announced limited layoffs.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
