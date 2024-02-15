This IT company worth Rs 2220 crore, with more than 100,000 employees, is on the path of...

Twitter
Headlines

Poacher trailer: Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew embark on quest to expose trillion-dollar elephant poaching racket

India vs England, 3rd Test: Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja centuries power India to 326/5 at stumps on Day 1

Mimi Chakraborty announces resignation as TMC MP

Another blow to INDIA bloc: Farooq Abdullah's National Conference to go solo in Lok Sabha polls

Not Hrithik Roshan, but this superstar was Siddharth Anand's first choice for Bang Bang, he rejected for...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Poacher trailer: Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew embark on quest to expose trillion-dollar elephant poaching racket

India vs England, 3rd Test: Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja centuries power India to 326/5 at stumps on Day 1

Not Hrithik Roshan, but this superstar was Siddharth Anand's first choice for Bang Bang, he rejected for...

Disadvantages of eating too much sugar

Amazing health benefits of hing (Asafoetida)

How to improve your Vitamin D levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

IND vs ENG Match Preview: What Should Be India's Playing 11 vs England In Rajkot, 3rd Test? l Cricket

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Match Preview: Sarfaraz Khan's Debut Confirmed? | Playing 11 | Pitch Report

A Message For Fans | Team India's Losses In Last 10 years | U19 World Cup 2024 | T20 World Cup 2024

Poacher trailer: Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew embark on quest to expose trillion-dollar elephant poaching racket

Not Hrithik Roshan, but this superstar was Siddharth Anand's first choice for Bang Bang, he rejected for...

This actor was once driver, used to sell eggs, joined Bollywood, started charging more fees than superstars, his son..

HomeBusiness

Business

This IT company worth Rs 2220 crore, with more than 100,000 employees, is on the path of...

With falling share prices, and looming debt, the company faces an uncertain future. Let's delve into what led to the downfall of the firm.

article-main

Shivam Verma

Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 05:16 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Once named as a powerhouse in the French business arena, Atos finds itself at a critical juncture as its fortunes take a nosedive. With falling share prices, and looming debt, the company faces an uncertain future. Let's delve into what led to the downfall of the French company.

Rise to prominence

Founded in 1997 through the merger of several IT providers, Atos went on a trajectory of growth and expansion. Notable acquisitions, including Siemens IT Solution and Services, Bull, Xerox ITO, and Syntel, propelled Atos to the forefront of the industry. By 2022, boasting a revenue of $12.1 billion and a workforce of 105,000 worldwide, Atos seemed unstoppable.

Factors behind the decline

However, a series of missteps marred Atos' once-stellar reputation. Failed ventures, such as the botched acquisition of US competitor DXC Technology Co, coupled with accounting errors and frequent leadership changes, eroded investor confidence. 

Furthermore, Atos struggled to adapt to the evolving landscape of cloud computing, resulting in dwindling profits, diminishing market value, and a staggering debt burden of €2.4 billion.

In a bid to stay afloat, Atos is considering selling off its legacy IT business while engaging in talks to offload its Strategic BDS unit to Airbus for €1.8 billion. According to Times of India, negotiations are underway with a court-appointed mediator to refinance their debt amidst legal challenges alleging management's lack of transparency.

The road ahead

The future of Atos depends on its ability to successfully navigate its debt restructuring, asset sales, and adapt to the changing IT terrain. With €2.4 billion in debt looming due in 2025, the company's survival remains uncertain. The outcome will not only shape the fate of Atos but also reverberate across its workforce, partners, and the broader French IT sector.

Atos stands at a crossroads, facing tough challenges as it makes efforts to bring back the once-illustrious legacy and chart a path forward in an increasingly competitive landscape.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Predicted playing XI, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Rajkot

Watch: Rohit Sharma's reaction to Jay Shah's announcement on T20 World Cup 2024 captaincy goes viral

Mughal emperor Shah Jahan built Taj Mahal for Mumtaz, but the land belonged to...

Meet man, son of Indian billionaire, who leads Rs 69958 crore company, he is...

Bharat Bandh tomorrow: Know what will remain shut on nationwide protest by farmers

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

5 Bigg Boss contestants who accused show of mental harassment

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE