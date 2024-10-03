Twitter
Business

This is world's richest family, way richer than Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani combined, lives in...

These royal families continue to exert considerable political and economic power, not just in West Asia but on a global scale.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Oct 03, 2024, 04:15 PM IST

This is world's richest family, way richer than Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani combined, lives in...
The House of Saud, the richest royal family in the world, is believed to control a fortune exceeding $1.4 trillion. This immense wealth is distributed among the family's 15,000 members. Having ruled Saudi Arabia since 1744, the family is currently led by King Salman, whose personal net worth is estimated at $18 billion. Another notable member, Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, once had a net worth of $13.4 billion, but his wealth decreased following his 2017 arrest on corruption charges.

The Al Sabah family of Kuwait, ruling since 1752, holds the second spot with an estimated $360 billion in wealth, much of which is invested in U.S. stocks and shares. Some suggest this figure might be conservative, as the family is known to hold substantial interests in major U.S. companies.

In third place is Qatar's ruling family, the House of Thani, with an estimated fortune of $335 billion. They own high-profile assets such as London's Shard, Harrods, and stakes in companies like Volkswagen and British Airways. However, the family came under scrutiny after the Pandora Papers revealed they had avoided £18.5 million in property taxes on two luxury London homes. While not illegal, the Crown Estate is investigating the matter.

These royal families continue to exert considerable political and economic power, not just in West Asia but on a global scale.

