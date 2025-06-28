The company is also expecting record-breaking earnings in the coming months. For the quarter from May to July, it is projecting revenues of around $45 billion.

The surge in Nvidia’s share price was driven by investor confidence that China’s export restrictions would not affect its leadership in the artificial intelligence (AI) space. This is the second time in June 2025 that Nvidia has crossed Microsoft in market valuation. Interestingly, Microsoft—now second—is also one of Nvidia’s biggest customers, using its chips to power AI models and systems.

CEO’s Positive Outlook

The company’s CEO Jensen Huang played a key role in boosting investor morale. Speaking at Nvidia’s annual shareholder meeting, Huang said the demand for AI remains strong. He also highlighted that the tech industry is just beginning a major transformation toward AI-powered infrastructure. Besides AI, he noted that robotics is also emerging as a major growth area for the company.

Financial services firm Loop Capital increased its target price for Nvidia shares from $175 to $250, while maintaining a "buy" rating. The firm believes Nvidia is set to benefit massively from what they call a "Golden Wave" of AI adoption.

Nvidia’s growth has been largely fueled by its powerful GPU-based AI accelerators, which are now central to AI infrastructure. Tech giants like Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Meta, OpenAI, Oracle, and Elon Musk’s xAI are all using Nvidia’s hardware to power their AI and machine learning systems.

Global Market Rankings (as of June 2025)

Nvidia: $3.7 trillion

Microsoft: $3.6 trillion

Apple: Around $3 trillion (fluctuating)

Alphabet (Google): $2.3 trillion

Amazon: $2.3 trillion