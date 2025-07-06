This is world's most valuable company, leaves Apple, Microsoft behind, not owned by Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, it is...

This has led to a surge in demand for its products, especially as companies like Microsoft, Google, Meta, Amazon, and Tesla race to build AI-powered data centers.

Nvidia, the tech company known for making high-end chips used in Artificial Intelligence (AI), has made history by becoming the world’s most valuable company ever. Led by CEO Jensen Huang, Nvidia briefly touched a record market capitalization of $3.92 trillion on Thursday, surpassing the previous records set by Apple and Microsoft.

By the end of trading on Thursday, Nvidia’s market value stood at $3.89 trillion, placing it ahead of Microsoft at $3.7 trillion and Apple at $3.19 trillion. This makes Nvidia the top company on Wall Street in terms of value.

Nvidia beat Apple’s earlier record of $3.915 trillion, which was achieved on December 26, 2024. It took Nvidia just over six months to set a new benchmark.

Experts believe this rise is due to the growing excitement on Wall Street about the future of AI. Nvidia makes the powerful chips that are essential for running AI systems. This has led to a surge in demand for its products, especially as companies like Microsoft, Google, Meta, Amazon, and Tesla race to build AI-powered data centers.

According to a report by Reuters, the jump in Nvidia’s stock has also affected millions of people who invest in retirement funds tied to the S\&P 500 index, where Nvidia now holds a 7% share. Along with Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, and Google’s parent company Alphabet, these five tech giants now make up 28% of the entire index.

Interestingly, Nvidia is now worth more than the combined stock markets of Canada and Mexico, and even more than all the publicly listed companies in the United Kingdom.

This historic achievement comes after a slow start to the year, when investor confidence in AI was affected by concerns over global trade issues, especially between the US and China. But recent months have seen a renewed interest in AI, pushing Nvidia’s stock to new heights.

Nvidia’s rise shows how important AI has become in the tech world—and how one company’s innovation can shape the future of the entire industry.