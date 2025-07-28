This is world's most expensive metal, not gold, platinum, diamond, silver, it is used to make...

It is much rarer than gold, which makes it very hard to find and even harder to buy

There are several metals in the world that are worth much more than gold, platinum, or even diamonds. One of the most expensive of these is rhodium. Some types of rhodium are so rare and costly that even a tiny milligram can be worth crores of rupees. What makes rhodium special is that it does not rust. Its value is said to be about one and a half times that of gold. Rhodium is much rarer than gold, which makes it very hard to find and even harder to buy.

In recent years, the price of rhodium has increased sharply. In 2024, rhodium sold for around Rs 12,416 per gram. This high price comes from the metal’s rarity and its important uses. Rhodium is especially valuable in the automobile industry, where it is used in catalyst converters to help reduce emissions. It is also used to make white gold jewelry shine. Because there is not much rhodium in the world and demand is high, its price keeps rising.

According to reports, most rhodium is mined in South Africa and Russia. It is a radioactive metal, which means it gives off energy as it breaks down. Rhodium is naturally even less common than uranium ore. Mining and refining this metal is very complicated and risky. All of this adds to its high price and makes it very difficult to buy.

Rhodium is used in many products, though its uses have become limited due to health risks. It can be found in self-luminous paints, aircraft switches, clock dials, nuclear panels, toothpaste, and even hair creams. In the 19th century, it was used in medicine to treat diseases like cancer because it emits gamma rays. However, today, its production is very low. The dangers from its radioactive properties have stopped its use in paints, clothing, and medicines. These risks, combined with the difficulty of production, mean rhodium is only used where necessary and stays one of the world’s most valuable metals.