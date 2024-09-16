Twitter
This is world's leading company that produces gold, silver, has gold mines around world, it is led by...

Today, Newmont Corporation remains a dominant player in the global gold mining industry under the leadership of CEO Tom Palmer.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Sep 16, 2024, 09:10 PM IST

This is world's leading company that produces gold, silver, has gold mines around world, it is led by...
Newmont Corporation, the world's largest gold mining company, extracted 8 million ounces (about 226,796 kilograms) of gold in 2022. Founded in New York in 1916 by Colonel William Boyce Thompson, the company’s name, "Newmont," blends New York and Montana, symbolizing Thompson’s financial success in New York and his Montana roots. Initially, Newmont operated as a holding company, investing in minerals, oil, and related ventures. In 1917, it entered the gold mining industry and acquired a 25% stake in the Anglo-American Corporation of South Africa. By 1921, the company was reincorporated as Newmont Corporation, and in 1929, it expanded further by purchasing California's Empire Star Mine, transitioning fully into mining.

Despite facing challenges, including a labor strike in 1971-1972 that affected operations at the Tsumeb and Kombat mines in Namibia due to labor and apartheid issues, Newmont maintained its status as a leading gold producer. Its resilience and strategic acquisitions, such as the purchase of Normandy Mining and Franco-Nevada in February 2002, solidified its position as the world’s top gold producer, outpacing competitors like AngloGold.

Today, Newmont Corporation remains a dominant player in the global gold mining industry under the leadership of CEO Tom Palmer. In 2019, the company made a significant move by acquiring Canadian mining firm Goldcorp for USD 10 billion. Currently, Newmont employs approximately 31,600 employees and contractors worldwide.

