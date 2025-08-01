This is Uttar Pradesh's richest district, has per capita income higher than Japan, its not Agra, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, it is...

Uttar Pradesh state is making is efforts to come at par with many prosperous states and districts in India and its Gautam Buddh Nagar district has been developed as the state's economic powerhouse. Its per capita income is higher than Japan's and is the state's richest district.

Uttar Pradesh state is making is efforts to come at par with many prosperous states and districts in India and have some of the major hubs in the country. Its Gautam Buddh Nagar district, which includes Noida and Greater Noida, is the richest district in UP and has come up as its economic powerhouse. Its income can be compared to Japan in some ways. Its per capita income is Rs 10.17 lakh, which is 10 times higher than the state average and is similar to Japan in purchasing power parity (PPP) terms, according to Times of India.

The UP Economic Survey revealed Gautam Buddh Nagar’s GDP to be Rs 2.63 lakh crore in 2023-24, which is equal to 10% of Uttar Pradesh’s total output and twice the size of Lucknow’s economy, and bigger than the entire GDP of Himachal Pradesh.

What is Gautam Buddh Nagar’s capita income compared to Japan?

Gautam Buddh Nagar’s capita income is similar to that of Japan, putting it higher than the rest of the districts in the state. Whereas Japan’s GDP per capita (PPP) is estimated to be USD 51,824 (Rs 45,29,728) for 2025. In contrast, Lucknow’s, the state’s capital, per capita income is Rs 2.16 lakh, which is close to India’s national average but far less than GB Nagar. After which comes Ghaziabad with Rs 2.11 lakh PPP which is equal to Morocco, Hamirpur with Rs 1.46 lakh PPP equal to Côte d’Ivoire and Sonbhadra with Rs 1.44 lakh PPP equal to Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the per capita incomes of other districts of Uttar Pradesh like Pratapgarh, Jaunpur, and Ballia are similar to those of Afghanistan or Mali. UP’s top five districts that contribute to the state’s 25% of GDP are: GB Nagar, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Agra, Kanpur. In contrast, five districts (lowest in terms of PPP) together account for even less than 2.5%.

Gautam Buddh Nagar’s PPP is five times higher than Lucknow and 23 times higher than Pratapgarh, poorest in this factor.