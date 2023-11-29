This is the world's most profitable company and it is not Apple, Google or Reliance, its owner is...

Apple reported a net income of $19.88 billion for the quarter ending June 30, marking a 2.26% year-over-year increase.

In what comes as a surprise, the title of the world's most profitable company in 2023 goes not to tech giants like Apple or Google's Alphabet or Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries but to the oil magnate Saudi Aramco. Fortune acknowledged Saudi Aramco as the most profitable company ever in August.

While over 90% of Aramco is owned by the Saudi government, a 1% stake was introduced on the country's stock exchange in 2019. Aramco's President and CEO Amin Nasser emphasised the company's commitment to evolving its business model and meeting customer needs.

While tech giants Apple and Google showed significant earnings, Saudi Aramco's record-breaking profitability overshadowed them. Apple reported a net income of $19.88 billion for the quarter ending June 30, marking a 2.26% year-over-year increase.

Alphabet had a net income of $19.689 billion for the quarter ending September 30, a 41.55% increase year-over-year. However, Saudi Aramco had a net income of $161.1 billion for the year, marking its highest annual profit since becoming a publicly listed company.



The foundation of this immense profitability lies in Saudi Aramco's $592 billion in oil and petrochemicals sales, an increase from the previous year's $400 billion.

In 2022, Saudi Aramco's revenue rose to $604.4 billion with a market value of $2.1 trillion.

Saudi Aramco had a net income of $32.6 billion and a free cash flow of $20.3 billion as of September 30, 2023.