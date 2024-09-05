Twitter
Business

This is the biggest mall in Pakistan, know who owns it and how much it cost to build it

With a construction cost of $38 million (approximately Rs 315 crore), Lucky Mall opened its doors in 2010, featuring a grand atrium, a diverse range of brand outlets, and a sprawling food court

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Sep 05, 2024, 06:14 AM IST

This is the biggest mall in Pakistan, know who owns it and how much it cost to build it
Lucky One Mall
In a dramatic turn of events, the grand inauguration of Lucky One Mall, Pakistan’s largest shopping centre, was overshadowed by a high-profile robbery. The mall, with its vast 3.4 million square feet area, had been eagerly anticipated as a landmark development in Karachi's bustling commercial scene. But as the ribbon was cut, chaos ensued, casting a shadow over what was meant to be a momentous occasion.

Lucky Mall, towering as a 29-storey structure, stands on land once owned by Fazal Textile Mills. Originally specialising in ring-spun yarn production, the mill’s prime location in Karachi's industrial estate turned the property into a highly valuable asset as the city expanded. In 1987, the Yunus Brother Group acquired the land from Fazal Textile Mills, setting the stage for the mall's future.

The idea for Lucky One Mall was released on October 8, 2008, when the Yunus Brother Group, in partnership with Lucky Textile Mills, embarked on transforming the mill land into a luxurious retail and residential hub. With a construction cost of $38 million (approximately Rs 315 crore), Lucky Mall opened its doors in 2010, featuring a grand atrium, a diverse range of brand outlets, and a sprawling food court. Notably, the mall houses Onederland, an indoor theme park with over 200 attractions spread across two levels.

The mall's extensive roster includes well-known brands such as Carrefour, Hush Puppies, Travel Mate, and Bata Corporation, among others. Its unique blend of retail and entertainment options quickly made it a central shopping destination in Pakistan.

