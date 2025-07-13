This is Gautam Adani's favourite film, doesn't star Amitabh Bachchan, Dilip Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, lead character played by...

The Chairman of the Adani Group recently revealed his favourite film is Rajkumar Hirani's Munna Bhai MBBS. Check below to know why he likes Sanjay Dutt-Arshad Warsi starrer.

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, recently addressed the 5th Annual Conference of the Society for Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery - Asia Pacific (SMISS-AP). During his speech, Adani shared a personal anecdote about his favourite movie, Munna Bhai MBBS, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Adani praised the film for its message, saying, "Not just for the laughter, but for the message. Munna Bhai was not just healing people with medicine; he was healing them with humanity. It reminded us all that true healing goes far beyond surgery."

Why Munna Bhai MBBS is Gautam Adani's favourite film?

During the conference, Adani emphasised the importance of humanity in the healing process, quoting the film's protagonist, Munna Bhai. "As Munna Bhai said - be it a magic trick or a surgery - there is only one thing common in both, and that is, humanity." He added, "Healing is hope. Healing is humanity."

Gautam Adani recalls his personal story of entrepreneurship

He also shared his personal story of entrepreneurship, recalling the time when he left for Mumbai at the age of 16 with no degree, no job, and no backup. "I bought a second-class train ticket and left for Mumbai with no degree, no job, and no backup except a burning desire to define my own path." He began learning to sort and polish diamonds, which taught him patience, precision, and perseverance.

Which moment changed Gautam Adani's perspective on entrepreneurship?

Gautam Adani shared a moment that changed his perspective on entrepreneurship. "My first deal with a Japanese buyer earned me Rs 10,000 in commission. The money never mattered. The moment did - because that was the moment when I realized that my beliefs would have to always outpace my doubts."

The Chairman of the Adani Group also highlighted the importance of taking action, even when the future is uncertain. "Entrepreneurship never begins with a grand vision. It begins with a spark of conviction... It begins with the courage to act, even when the future is uncertain... And it begins with the willingness to dream alone and then walk alone, before others join the path."

Key takeaways from Gautam Adani's speech

Gautam Adani's speech highlighted several key takeaways, including the importance of humanity in healing, which goes beyond surgery. He also emphasized that entrepreneurship begins with a spark of conviction and the courage to act, even in the face of uncertainty. Additionally, Adani stressed that beliefs must always outpace doubts in order to achieve success. Ultimately, he underscored the essential role of humanity in all aspects of life, including business and entrepreneurship, highlighting its significance in driving positive outcomes.