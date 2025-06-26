According to a report by ANAROCK, home prices surged 23% year-on-year during April to September across the top seven Indian cities, setting the average cost to Rs 1.23 crore.

We are living in a time when buying a home has become nearly impossible for the average buyer. Even India's wealthiest families are finding it tough to afford homes in major Indian cities. A new analysis projects owning an average home in the country’s top cities will take over 100 years for even for top earners. Based on National Housing Board data and urban income estimates, a report said 5% of affluent families in Mumbai will find it hard to purchase an average 1,1184 square foot home in Mumbai, which has become India’s unaffordable city with skyrocketing real estate prices.

Mumbai: The least affordable city

According to a Times of India report, a family saving Rs 3.2 lakh annually will take 109 years to buy an average 1,1184 square foot home in Mumbai. Furthermore, the per square foot rate in Mumbai has pushed homeownership out of reach in the city, making it the least affordable city among 21 Indian capitals. Not only Mumbai, residents of these Indian cities like Gurugram, Bengaluru, and Odisha, would need to save for years to afford an average home.

Other cities struggling with affordability

According to the report, rich families looking forward to purchasing a home will have to save for 63 years to buy home in Gurugram, Haryana and 50 years in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. However, the affordability is less stressful in Bengaluru as reportedly, top earners would need to save for 36 years to buy the same type of property in this city. The city offers slightly achievable goals in contrast to Mumbai and Gurugram, despite fast-rising real estate prices. Further, Delhi has set a similar estimate as Bengaluru, 35 years of savings required to buy a house. By far, Chandigarh is the most affordable capital, with purchasing capacity for an average-sized home in just 15 years.

Rising Housing Prices

Meanwhile, the surge in housing prices is further expected to intensify. According to a report by ANAROCK, home prices surged 23% year-on-year during April to September across the top seven Indian cities, setting the average cost to Rs 1.23 crore. Delhi witnessed a 56% surge, while Bengaluru and Hyderabad followed with sharp increases of 44% and 37%, respectively.