In Mumbai, India, the Jio World Plaza opened on 1 November 2023, opening in a grand ceremony that marked a significant milestone in the retail landscape of Mumbai. The enormous mall boasts expansive marble-adorned entrance halls and glittering chandeliers and measures 70,000 square meters of prime retail space. The landmark establishment is known as Jio World Plaza (JWP) and offers an array of unprecedented Western and Indian luxury brands. This marks a new era for the city of Mumbai, famously known for its elite.

Among the most coveted brands making their entries in JWP are Cartier, Louis Vuitton, Bvlgari, Valentino, Balenciaga, Christian Dior, Rimowa, Tiffany & Co., and the repute Indian couturiers including Manish Malhotra, Abu-Jani Sandeep-Khosla, Rahul Mishra. Louis Vuitton, an Indian luxury market pioneer, will be introducing its largest store yet in the country and for the first time in Mumbai is offering ready-to-wear and high jewellery. For instance, Saint Laurent, Valentino, Tory Burch, Tiffany & Co., Ladurée, and Pottery Barn have chosen Jio World Plaza for their first outlet in town, while Bulgari and Cartier are opening flagship stores. The plaza land spread across 750000 sqaure feet.

Owned by Reliance Industries Ltd, led by Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest man with a net worth of more than $107.9 Billion , Jio World Plaza is dedicated solely to showcasing only the best in the world's brands both from the global arena and the Indian one. As pointed out by Isha M Ambani, Director, Reliance Industries Ltd, this plaza is going to take the retail luxury experience in India to another level by celebrating top Indian brands' craftsmanship.

Boasting one of the city's more coveted addresses, home to multinational corporation headquarters, Jio World Plaza bolsters the city's retail offerings but also widens the artistic offerings; BKC, after all boasts Hakkasan, Yauatcha and global entertainment venues, and recently has welcomed the NMACC cultural center owned by the Ambani family, which had showcased productions such as Mamma Mia and West Side Story.