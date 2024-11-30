The project will be developed using the existing Vande Bharat platform. Its corridors will feature advanced signalling systems that integrate Kavach 5.0, the latest automatic train protection technology.

With the NDA's victory in Maharashtra, India's ambitious Bullet Train project is poised to gain momentum, with plans to domestically manufacture high-speed trains. According to a Times of India report citing officials, Indian Railways aims to accelerate the much-anticipated initiative.

The project will be developed using the existing Vande Bharat platform. Its corridors will feature advanced signalling systems that integrate Kavach 5.0, the latest automatic train protection technology.

"Work on the bullet train corridor in Maharashtra picked up pace after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government took charge. Entire land acquisition is complete, and over 320 kilometres of the physical infrastructure work is ready," an official told TOI.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project is expected to serve as a foundation for future expansion. Officials emphasized that India is prepared to manage and expand the project independently. "India is now capable to single-handedly take up this project in more corridors. We should have our own trains in future corridors as well," the official added.

A second official highlighted India's ambitions, stating, "India wants to become fully capable of making bullet trains that can touch speeds of up to 280 kilometres per hour (kmph) and average at 250 kmph operational speed." However, developing key components like power trains and train bodies is expected to take around three years, despite incremental improvements in suspension systems.

Addressing concerns about Japan's Shinkansen suppliers, a senior official clarified, "We aim to maintain Japanese collaboration. Negotiations are ongoing for the supply deal for modern trains set to operate on the MAHSR corridor."

The BJP manifesto also outlined plans to explore feasibility studies for Bullet Train Corridors across North, South, and East India.

Meanwhile, civil works on the MAHSR corridor are 50% complete. The Railway Board has tasked the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) with producing bullet trains capable of reaching speeds of 280 km/h. BEML has been contracted to manufacture these trains at a cost of ₹866.87 crore, with each coach priced at ₹27.86 crore. This cost includes design, development, and expenses for tooling, testing, and related facilities.