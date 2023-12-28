This is how Mukesh Ambani reacted when Akash Ambani got invitation to speak at IIT Bombay, sent Shloka to...

Akash Ambani revealed that Jio is collaborating with the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay for the launch of a 'Bharat GPT' programme.

Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani addressed the Techfest at the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) on Wednesday. During the talk, he shared insights into his personal connection with IIT Bombay, expressing that being there was a part of his bucket list. He also spoke about his father Mukesh Ambani's reaction upon knowing that he had received an invitation to speak at IIT-B.

Akash Ambani, who holds a bachelor's degree in Economics from Brown University, said, "Being at IIT Bombay is part of my bucket list. My father always wanted me to be an engineer. Full disclaimer, I am not an engineer. To be invited to an engineering college of such stature is an honour. In fact, my father was not believing that I was going to come here and speak, so he sent my wife Shloka who is kind enough to be a witness."

He went on to discuss the transformative impact of artificial intelligence (AI) and highlighted Jio's initiatives to contribute to India's pride through innovation. Ambani emphasised that AI, in addition to standing for Artificial Intelligence, also represents "All Included." He revealed that Jio is collaborating with the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay for the launch of a 'Bharat GPT' programme.

Discussing the impact of AI on various sectors, Ambani stated that the company is striving to integrate AI both vertically within the organization and horizontally across all sectors. He outlined plans for launching AI-centric products and services in areas such as media, commerce, communication, and devices.