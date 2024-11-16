The village, predominantly inhabited by the Patel community, has a population of approximately 32,000, doubling from 17,000 in 2011

Gujarat, renowned as a hub for business and entrepreneurship, is home to Madhapar, a village near Bhuj in Kachchh district, celebrated as the "richest village in Asia." Unlike most rural areas, Madhapar’s prosperity rivals that of cities, with residents holding fixed deposits collectively worth a staggering ₹7,000 crore.

The village, predominantly inhabited by the Patel community, has a population of approximately 32,000, doubling from 17,000 in 2011. It boasts an impressive 17 banks, including major institutions like HDFC Bank, SBI, PNB, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, and Union Bank. Despite this, more banks are eager to establish branches here due to the economic activity.

Source of Wealth

Madhapar’s wealth stems largely from its Non-Resident Indian (NRI) families, who contribute crores annually to local banks and post offices. While the village has nearly 20,000 houses, around 1,200 families live abroad, primarily in African countries, where Gujaratis dominate the construction business. Others have settled in the UK, Australia, America, and New Zealand.

Despite living abroad, many NRIs maintain strong ties to their roots and prefer depositing money in Madhapar rather than in their host countries, as noted by Parulben Kara, former District Panchayat president.

A Prosperous Lifestyle

The significant deposits have transformed Madhapar into a model village with modern amenities. According to a local bank manager, Madhapar offers basic facilities like water, sanitation, and well-maintained roads. The village also features bungalows, schools (both public and private), lakes, and temples, showcasing its high standard of living.

Madhapar stands as a testament to the strong connection between its global diaspora and their native land, blending economic prosperity with cultural pride.