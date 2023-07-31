This team is IPL's strongest brand, it's not Mukesh Ambani's MI, Shah Rukh Khan's KKR or CSK

IPL's biggest brands: The brand value of the entire league grew by a whopping 77 percent year on-year, reaching $8.4 billion.

Cash-rich Indian Premier League has taken money in cricket to a different level. In less than 20 years since its inception, IPL is the world’s most valuable sporting league. In the recent season, the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) saw renewed broadcast deal take its revenue over Rs 48,000 crore. The brand value of the entire league grew by a whopping 77 percent year on-year, reaching $8.4 billion in 2022.

Strongest brands in IPL

While the most valuable team in the IPL is billionaire Mukesh Ambani-owned Mumbai Indians. Led by Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, MI saw its value increase by 4 percent to $83 billion. Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are the second most valuable team at $76.8 million with a growth of 16 percent. Legendary cricketer MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings is at the third spot with a value of $73.6 million, despite it decreasing by 3 percent.

But when we talk about the franchise which is the strongest brand in the IPl, it isn’t MI, KKR or CSK. The tag for the strongest brand within IPL goes to Royal Challengers Bangalore, with Indian ace Virat Kohli as its face. Emerging as IPL’s mightiest brand, RCB saw its value climb by 34 percent reaching $68 million.

MI are second in terms of brand strength followed by Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans (GT), which had a value of $47 million in 2022. The largest single year rise was seen by winners of IPL first season Rajasthan Royals. With a rise of 78 percent, RR’s value reached $61.3 million.