This infrastructure company secures up to Rs 5000 crore worth of orders; not Reliance Infra, Tata Projects, it is..

The company's factory and building vertical has got project involving the construction of an integrated Andhra Pradesh State Secretariat and HOD offices on a design and construction basis.

Infrastructure major Larsen and Toubro (L&T) has secured ‘large’ orders worth Rs 2500 to 5000 crore in India and overseas. Its factories and buildings business vertical has obtained several projects from the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority, to be executed in Amaravati.

The L&T arm has got project involving the construction of an integrated Andhra Pradesh State Secretariat and HOD offices on a design and construction basis. The project also includes the construction of two towers and their amenity buildings. It has also achieved the order of constructing 21 residential towers, involving the construction of RCC shell and core, architectural finishes, electrical, plumbing and sanitary fixtures, firefighting provisions, lifts, DG sets, HVAC systems, building security systems, internal roads, hardscaping and landscaping.



L&T gets 'large' orders from India, overseas; What are they?

The construction company also clinched a contract from a developer to construct residential towers in Mumbai. Its factory and building vertical will construct RCC (Reinforced Cement Concrete) shell and core structures for two luxury towers, reaching up to 200 metres.

Besides orders from India, L&T’s Oman division of building and factories also got a repeat order from a client to build a premium office space in Muscat. The project includes constructing three identical towers above a shared two-level basement, as well as a central landscaped plaza. The work includes civil, architectural, MEP, internal finishes for common areas, hardscaping, and landscaping.



L&T to set up green hydrogen plant in Haryana

Earlier this week, L&T said its arm will set up the nation's largest green hydrogen plant at Indian Oil Corporation's Panipat Refinery in Haryana. The project aligns with the National Green Hydrogen Mission, which aims to position India as a global hub for green hydrogen production and technology. The plant, to be set up by Larsen & Toubro's wholly-owned arm L&T Energy GreenTech Ltd, will supply 10,000 tonnes of green hydrogen per year to Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) for 25 years, supporting the Centre's National Green Hydrogen Mission.

(With inputs from PTI)