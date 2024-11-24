Her journey to this remarkable position came after inheriting the vast investment portfolio of her late husband, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, following his passing in 2022.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala, a prominent figure in India's financial landscape, holds the title of the third-richest woman in the country with an estimated net worth of $8 billion (approximately ₹66,000 crore), according to Forbes. Her journey to this remarkable position came after inheriting the vast investment portfolio of her late husband, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, following his passing in 2022.

This inheritance catapulted her into the ranks of India’s wealthiest individuals. Rekha’s portfolio spans 29 companies, including major names like Titan, Metro Brands, Star Health, Tata Motors, and Crisil, underscoring her significant presence in the stock market.

In a noteworthy recent move, Rekha Jhunjhunwala invested ₹118 crore to acquire most of the units in a Mumbai building, reportedly to preserve the uninterrupted view of the Arabian Sea from her residence in Malabar Hill. Her luxurious home, RARE Villa, is strategically located behind the sea-facing Rockside CHS, a building that was slated for redevelopment along with six others in Walkeshwar. The redevelopment project, led by developer Shapoorji Pallonji, included plans for expanded residential spaces, offering homeowners a 50% increase in carpet area.

Born on September 12, 1963, Rekha is a graduate of Mumbai University. She married Rakesh Jhunjhunwala in 1987, and together they built a family with three children: Nishtha and twins Aryaman and Aryaveer. Rakesh, often referred to as India's "Big Bull," passed away on August 14, 2022, at the age of 62, leaving behind a legacy of financial acumen and a fortune valued at $5 billion (approximately ₹41,000 crore) at the time of his death.