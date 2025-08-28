Add DNA as a Preferred Source
BUSINESS

BUSINESS

This Indian university bans US drinks, Coca Cola, Pepsi, starts ‘Swadeshi 2.0’ campaign, founder says, ‘India will not...’

Donald Trump Tariff news: Lovely Professional University (LPU) was quick to respond sharply with its nationwide ‘Swadeshi 2.0’ campaign. Founder-chancellor Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal announced a full boycott of popular American soft drinks.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 28, 2025, 11:39 PM IST

This Indian university bans US drinks, Coca Cola, Pepsi, starts ‘Swadeshi 2.0’ campaign, founder says, ‘India will not...’
Lovely Professional University's Founder-chancellor Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal announced a full boycott of popular US soft drinks.
Donald Trump Tariff news: As US President Donald Trump’s 50% tariff came in effect, Lovely Professional University (LPU) was quick to respond sharply with its nationwide ‘Swadeshi 2.0’ campaign. Founder-chancellor Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal announced on Wednesday a full boycott of popular American soft drinks, including Coca-cola, throughout the university campus. The Rajya Sabha MP called the move ‘hypocrisy and bullying’ and called for India to “NOT bow down to any unfair tactics of the United States.”

What action did LPU take in response to increased tariffs?

While speaking at Delhi's Constitution Club, he likened the current situation with that of the 1905 Swadeshi movement. “If our forefathers could reject British goods under colonial rule, why can't we do it today? America has underestimated India's strength and resolve. The time has come to respond firmly,” he said. He added that despite importing oil from Russia themselves, US and its allies have unfairly targeted India for securing its energy security.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump Tariffs News: Can India boycott Pepsi, Coca-Cola, Amazon, KFC, McDonald's to put pressure on US? This is what Ramdev said...

Mittal claimed massive support for his firm stance from across the country. In a fierce announcement on social media, he warned: “If the US goes ahead with 50% tariffs, LPU will not sit quietly.”

How Modi responded to Donald Trump’s tariffs?

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cautioned that economic pressure on India may increase but added “we will bear it.” He assured that the government will not compromise on the interests of farmers and small-scale industries and urged people to buy local products.

LPU is one of the largest private universities in India with more than 40,000 students.

FAQs

Q1. After Trump’s 50% tariffs, will Indian ban American products?

Lovely Professional University has already banned American drinks. Though India did not announce such ban, but it is working on lessening the impact.

Q2. What will PM Modi do to fight Trump’s tariffs?

He assured that the government will not compromise. The Centre also

Q3. What will happen after Trump’s 50% tariffs?

The 50 per cent tariffs on imports from India to the United States came into effect on Wednesday. President's Executive Order 14329 of August 6, 2025,set a new rate of duty on imports of articles that are products of India. The higher duties are applicable to all Indian products that are either entered for consumption in the US or withdrawn from warehouses for consumption.

Summary:

After US President Donald Trump’s 50% tariff came in effect, Lovely Professional University banned American soft drinks on its campus. Its founder chancellor Ashok Kumar Mittal called started Swadeshi 2.0 boycotting US products and fiercely declared that “India will not bow down”.  

