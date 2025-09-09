This Indian state is the biggest buyer of Apple iPhones, not Delhi, Karnataka, it is...

Apple event 2025 is taking place today, September 9, which is touted as the ‘awe-dropping’ event. There is one Indian state that has the highest sales of iPhones in India, being the state with the highest iPhone buyers. According to a study by Croma, Indian buyers of the iPhones are smart investors.

Apple event 2025 is taking place today, September 9, which is touted as the ‘awe-dropping’ event. As the launch will see many new products being unveiled, including the much-anticipated iPhone 17 models, there is one Indian state that has the highest sales of iPhones in India, being the state with the highest iPhone buyers. Though sales of iPhone models take place mainly across metropolitan cities, this state beats them all in sales and demand. This state is Maharashtra.

Which state buys the most iPhones?

Tata-owned Croma conducted a study which found that the number of iPhones sold between September 2024 and August 2025 and more than a quarter of them, i.e. 25%, were bought in Maharashtra. The cities which bought the most iPhones include Mumbai, Pune and other cities. The sales in these cities together accounted for more than the sales in other cities. Just after Maharashtra was Gujarat with 11% of sales, followed by Delhi at 10%.

What do Indian iPhone customers prefer?

According to the data collected by Croma, the study shows consumers' preference for Apple’s iPhone models throughout the country. The study reveals that 86% of buyers bought regular phones with a standard size over the Pro models with a bigger size. The iPhone Plus and iPhone Pro/Max models remained niche. The consumers chose to buy 128GB of storage, followed by 256GB. Only a handful of customers bought the expensive 512GB or 1TB options, which come with the premium iPhone models.

This spending behaviour showed that the consumers are smart buyers who choose quality over splurging.

The preferences also extended to colours in which again the classic shade ruled, like Black, which was the most chosen colour, after which came Blue and White. Despite the new style, design and unique colour combinations, people chose simplicity over trend. The study also showed an increasing trend of smart buyers who prefer to trade their old iPhones for the new ones and visit AppleCare for the overall repair and protection of their phones. These buyers are an example of a smart investment through quality purchase over a risky investment in expensive phones.

Apple Event 2025

Apple's much-awaited 'Awe Dropping' event is set to take place on Tuesday, September 9 at the technology giant's headquarters in the US. The event will lift the curtains off the new iPhone 17 series, including the ultra-thin 'Air' model.